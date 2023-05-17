LIVE: NIA continues crackdown on terror-smugglers-gangster nexus, conducts raids
-
May 17, 2023 09:19 AM IST
Quad discussion may take place in Hiroshima after Sydney cancellation
Albeit US President Joe Biden has cancelled his bilateral trip to Papua New Guinea and Sydney for Quad meeting due to debt ceiling crisis, the discussion expansion and consolidation of the security grouping is expected to take place between leaders of US, India, Japan, and Australia on the side-lines of this May 19-21 G-7 summit in Hiroshima. Read more
-
May 17, 2023 08:51 AM IST
NIA conducts raids across 6 states against terror-smugglers-gangsters nexus
NIA is conducting searches at more than 100 locations in six states-Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and MP in terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases.
-
May 17, 2023 08:07 AM IST
Chinese fishing capsizes in Indian Ocean, 39 killed
A Chinese fishing vessel with 39 crew members on board has capsized in the Indian ocean and President Xi Jinping has ordered that all efforts be made to search for survivors, state media reported on Wednesday.
The distant-water fishing vessel "Lupeng Yuanyu 028", owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co Ltd based in Shandong province, capsized early on Tuesday, state-run CCTV reported.
The 39 people on board - 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians and five from the Philippines - were missing, CCTV said.
-
May 17, 2023 07:33 AM IST
Cyclone Mocha kills 81 in Myanmar
The death toll in cyclone-hit Myanmar rose to at least 81 on Tuesday, according to local leaders, officials and state media, reported Dhaka Tribune.
At least 46 people died in the Rakhine state villages of Bu Ma and nearby Khaung Doke Kar, inhabited by the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.
Thirteen people were killed when a monastery collapsed in a village in Rathedaung township north of Rakhine's capital Sittwe, and a woman died when a building collapsed in a neighbouring village, according to Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV.
"There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing," said Karlo, the head of Bu Ma village near Sittwe.
-
May 17, 2023 07:15 AM IST
Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking probe into Adani-Hindenburg issue today
The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking an investigation into the Adani Group-Hindenberg report issue and the SEBI's plea for an extension of time to submit the report.
The apex court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the SEBI plea seeking a six-month extension to conclude the investigation in the Hindenburg Research's report. (ANI)
-
May 17, 2023 06:46 AM IST
Ed Sheeran defeats second lawsuit on copyright case
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Tuesday defeated a second copyright lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan over similarities between his hit "Thinking Out Loud" and Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."
U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton dismissed the case brought by Structured Asset Sales LLC, ruling that the parts of "Let's Get It On" Sheeran was accused of infringing were too common for copyright protection.
Sheeran won a separate jury trial over the songs in the same court earlier this month. (Reuters)
-
May 17, 2023 06:24 AM IST
Two tourists killed in Mexico in separate attacks
A Canadian tourist was killed in the Mexican state of Oaxaca this week, local authorities said on Tuesday, a day after another tourist was killed in an attack in the popular holiday region.
Oaxacan authorities said a male Canadian was killed in Puerto Escondido, a relaxed beach town popular with surfers, adding that they were investigating his death. They gave no indication of the motivation for the attack.
Argentine tourist Benjamin Gamond, who was attacked with a machete on May 12 in the nearby coastal area of Chacahua and died on Monday after being transported to a Mexico City hospital, prosecutors from the state said in a statement. (Reuters)
-
May 17, 2023 06:03 AM IST
Musk believes working from home is ‘morally wrong’
Tesla Inc.’s chief executive officer said Tuesday that firing up the laptop from home lowers productivity and also sends the wrong signal to factory workers and other employees that don’t have that option. Read more
-
May 17, 2023 05:35 AM IST
Newly appointed US envoy to India meets with Shah Rukh Khan
Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States (US) to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday met Shah Rukh Khan at the actor's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai, and discussed Bollywood and it's "huge cultural impact" across the globe.
It is nothing less than a tourist spot for anyone visiting India. As it marks the presence of one of the biggest stars in the world. (ANI)
-
May 17, 2023 05:26 AM IST
Biden to skip planned trip to Australia, Papua New Guinea
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he's curtailing his upcoming trip to the Indo-Pacific, scrapping what was to be a historic stop in Papua New Guinea as well as a visit to Australia for a gathering with fellow leaders of the so-called Quad partnership so he can focus on debt limit talks in Washington.
The scuttling of two of the three legs of the overseas trip is a foreign policy setback for an administration that has made putting a greater focus on the Pacific region central to its global outreach. (AP)