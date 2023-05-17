Home / India News / LIVE: NIA continues crackdown on terror-smugglers-gangster nexus, conducts raids
Live

LIVE: NIA continues crackdown on terror-smugglers-gangster nexus, conducts raids

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 09:19 AM IST

Breaking news, May 17, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 17, 2023 09:19 AM IST

    Quad discussion may take place in Hiroshima after Sydney cancellation

    Albeit US President Joe Biden has cancelled his bilateral trip to Papua New Guinea and Sydney for Quad meeting due to debt ceiling crisis, the discussion expansion and consolidation of the security grouping is expected to take place between leaders of US, India, Japan, and Australia on the side-lines of this May 19-21 G-7 summit in Hiroshima. Read more

  • May 17, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    NIA conducts raids across 6 states against terror-smugglers-gangsters nexus

    NIA is conducting searches at more than 100 locations in six states-Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and MP in terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases.

  • May 17, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    Chinese fishing capsizes in Indian Ocean, 39 killed

    A Chinese fishing vessel with 39 crew members on board has capsized in the Indian ocean and President Xi Jinping has ordered that all efforts be made to search for survivors, state media reported on Wednesday.

    The distant-water fishing vessel "Lupeng Yuanyu 028", owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co Ltd based in Shandong province, capsized early on Tuesday, state-run CCTV reported.

    The 39 people on board - 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians and five from the Philippines - were missing, CCTV said.

  • May 17, 2023 07:33 AM IST

    Cyclone Mocha kills 81 in Myanmar

    The death toll in cyclone-hit Myanmar rose to at least 81 on Tuesday, according to local leaders, officials and state media, reported Dhaka Tribune.

    At least 46 people died in the Rakhine state villages of Bu Ma and nearby Khaung Doke Kar, inhabited by the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

    Thirteen people were killed when a monastery collapsed in a village in Rathedaung township north of Rakhine's capital Sittwe, and a woman died when a building collapsed in a neighbouring village, according to Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV.

    "There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing," said Karlo, the head of Bu Ma village near Sittwe.

  • May 17, 2023 07:15 AM IST

    Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking probe into Adani-Hindenburg issue today

    The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking an investigation into the Adani Group-Hindenberg report issue and the SEBI's plea for an extension of time to submit the report.

    The apex court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the SEBI plea seeking a six-month extension to conclude the investigation in the Hindenburg Research's report. (ANI)

  • May 17, 2023 06:46 AM IST

    Ed Sheeran defeats second lawsuit on copyright case

    British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Tuesday defeated a second copyright lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan over similarities between his hit "Thinking Out Loud" and Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."

    U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton dismissed the case brought by Structured Asset Sales LLC, ruling that the parts of "Let's Get It On" Sheeran was accused of infringing were too common for copyright protection.

    Sheeran won a separate jury trial over the songs in the same court earlier this month. (Reuters)

  • May 17, 2023 06:24 AM IST

    Two tourists killed in Mexico in separate attacks

    A Canadian tourist was killed in the Mexican state of Oaxaca this week, local authorities said on Tuesday, a day after another tourist was killed in an attack in the popular holiday region.

    Oaxacan authorities said a male Canadian was killed in Puerto Escondido, a relaxed beach town popular with surfers, adding that they were investigating his death. They gave no indication of the motivation for the attack.

    Argentine tourist Benjamin Gamond, who was attacked with a machete on May 12 in the nearby coastal area of Chacahua and died on Monday after being transported to a Mexico City hospital, prosecutors from the state said in a statement. (Reuters)

  • May 17, 2023 06:03 AM IST

    Musk believes working from home is ‘morally wrong’

    Tesla Inc.’s chief executive officer said Tuesday that firing up the laptop from home lowers productivity and also sends the wrong signal to factory workers and other employees that don’t have that option. Read more

  • May 17, 2023 05:35 AM IST

    Newly appointed US envoy to India meets with Shah Rukh Khan

    Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States (US) to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday met Shah Rukh Khan at the actor's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai, and discussed Bollywood and it's "huge cultural impact" across the globe.

    US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday met Shah Rukh Khan at the actor's residence in Mannat in Mumbai and discussed about India's film industry as well as the "huge cultural impact" of Bollywood across the globe.

    It is nothing less than a tourist spot for anyone visiting India. As it marks the presence of one of the biggest stars in the world. (ANI)

  • May 17, 2023 05:26 AM IST

    Biden to skip planned trip to Australia, Papua New Guinea

    US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he's curtailing his upcoming trip to the Indo-Pacific, scrapping what was to be a historic stop in Papua New Guinea as well as a visit to Australia for a gathering with fellow leaders of the so-called Quad partnership so he can focus on debt limit talks in Washington.

    The scuttling of two of the three legs of the overseas trip is a foreign policy setback for an administration that has made putting a greater focus on the Pacific region central to its global outreach. (AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Supreme Court seeks stricter law against unlicensed weapons

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 09:01 AM IST

The Supreme Court observed that the crime involving illegal weapons was largely prevalent in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and others

The Supreme Court had issued notices to all states and Union territories to ascertain the crimes involving use of unlicensed firearms and steps taken by them to deal with the menace. (Representative Image)
ByAbraham Thomas

Morning brief: What Sam Altman told US lawmakers on AI and its threats

india news
Published on May 17, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.(Getty Images via AFP)
ByHT News Desk

Nitish Katara murder case: SC to hear Vikas Yadav’s plea on remission

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 08:54 AM IST

A trial court in May 2008 held Vikas Yadav guilty of murdering Nitish Katara for being in a relationship with his sister

Vikas Yadav said he has completed 21 years of his sentence. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByAbraham Thomas

EAM Jaishankar defends India reselling Russian oil as refined fuels to Europe

india news
Published on May 17, 2023 08:27 AM IST

Jaishankar's response comes after the bloc's chief diplomat earlier said that the EU should crack down on India reselling Russian oil as refined fuels.

India's Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar addresses the media during a press conference on the EU-India Trade and Technology Council at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday.(AP)
ANI |

From the HT newspaper: Top 10 stories you shouldn't miss today

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion from Hindustan Times newspaper.

A thick layer of dust is seen engulfed around the city at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
ByHT News Desk

‘Time for my Bollywood debut’, US envoy wonders after meeting Shah Rukh Khan

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 06:29 AM IST

Eric Garcetti- Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Time for my Bollywood debut?’ US envoy wonders after starstruck Shah Rukh Khan meet

Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States (US) to India Eric Garcetti with Shah Rukh Khan.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

LIVE: NIA continues crackdown on terror-smugglers-gangster nexus, conducts raids

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 09:19 AM IST

Breaking news, May 17, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Ex-MP murder case: MP skips summons by CBI, seeks more time

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 01:10 AM IST

Avinash replied to the CBI on Tuesday, stating that he cannot appear before the agency at such a short notice because of his pre-scheduled engagements at Pulivendula in Kadapa

The CBI on Monday served summons to MP from Kadapa Y S Avinash, a cousin of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, asking him to appear before the investigation officer in Hyderabad at 11 am on Tuesday. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

OPS’s reunion with TTV, Sasikala may hurt BJP, say experts

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 01:09 AM IST

The BJP has been keen on uniting various factions of the AIADMK so that the votes do not split with TTV’s 5-year-old party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK)

On May 8, O Panneerselvam met TTV Dhinakaran at his residence in Chennai, held a joint press conference, joined hands and announced their decision to work together. (HT Photo)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Cong win in K’taka puts BRS on alert, KCR calls party meet

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 01:08 AM IST

On record, the BRS leaders are saying that the outcome of the assembly elections in Karnataka will have little impact on Telangana

A BRS functionary said the party meeting was primarily aimed at discussing the strategy to be adopted for the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana, in the wake of the resounding victory of the Congress in the latest assembly elections in Karnataka. (ANI)
BySrinvasa Rao Apparasu

Banned pesticides critical to food security: Govt inputs to expert panel

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 04:21 AM IST

The commerce ministry said that the country’s pesticide export could take a hit of nearly ₹10,000 crore if these pesticides are de-registered

A panel member said the ban will increase cultivation costs by up to 20-22%. (Raminder Pal Singh)
ByZia Haq

FSSAI working on standards for nutraceuticals

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 03:55 AM IST

India may soon have mandatory standards for nutritional supplements since the FSSAI is working on benchmarks.

Nutraceuticals, also known as functional foods, are largely nutritional supplements containing mostly vitamin C and D, and Zinc.
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi

Supreme Court rejects review pleas on EWS quota verdict

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 05:33 AM IST

The Supreme Court has refused to reconsider its November verdict that upheld the validity of the central law providing 10% reservation benefits to EWS.

By its judgment on November 7, a five-judge constitution bench ruled 3-2 in favour of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment of 2019, upholding the EWS quota law.
ByUtkarsh Anand

9 dead in blast at illegal Bengal firecracker unit, CM orders CID probe

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 01:30 AM IST

An explosion at an illegal firecracker unit in Egra in East Midnapore district of West Bengal killed nine people and critically injured seven others.

Seven people were injured in the blast at the factory in West Bengal’s East Midnapore. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

SC okays ED probe against TN minister in jobs scam

india news
Updated on May 17, 2023 12:43 AM IST

“The investigating officers are to proceed with further investigation and file further final report in two months,” a bench said.

The case pertains to allegations of bribe being allegedly taken by Balaji — now a DMK minister— from people seeking jobs in the state transport department during his stint as the department’s minister during the AIADMK-led government from 2011 to 2015. (Representational image)
ByAbraham Thomas
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out