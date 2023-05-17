Home / World News / Quad discussion may take place in Hiroshima after Sydney cancellation

Quad discussion may take place in Hiroshima after Sydney cancellation

ByShishir Gupta
May 17, 2023 11:39 AM IST

Australian PM Anthony Albanese went on record stating that the Quad leaders will now be having discussion in Japan after cancellation of the Sydney summit

Albeit US President Joe Biden has cancelled his bilateral trip to Papua New Guinea and Sydney for Quad meeting due to debt ceiling crisis, the discussion expansion and consolidation of the security grouping is expected to take place between leaders of US, India, Japan, and Australia on the side-lines of this May 19-21 G-7 summit in Hiroshima.

Mini Quad is expected in Hiroshima after US President Joe Biden cancelled his Papua New Guinea and Sydney leg of the visit
Mini Quad is expected in Hiroshima after US President Joe Biden cancelled his Papua New Guinea and Sydney leg of the visit

While New Delhi is tight-lipped about the Quad meeting, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese went on record stating that the Quad leaders will now be having the discussion in Japan after cancellation of the Sydney summit on May 24. Albanese also said that PM Narendra Modi is likely to be in Sydney next week for the bilateral program indicating that the Indian leader will also go ahead with his Papua New Guinea visit on May 22 after attending the G-7 summit in Japan.

Although the debt ceiling crisis at home has forced President Biden to cancel the PNG and Sydney leg of the visit, the Quad leaders will be talking Indo-Pacific in Hiroshima so that the quadrilateral grouping takes the next steps to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. Quad needs to send a message to ally Philippines, which has placed five navigational buoys within its exclusive economic zone to assert sovereignty over the disputed Spratly Islands in South China Sea. The Ferdinand Marcos Junior government took this step-in pursuance of closer ties with US and set up five navigational buoys from May 10-12 in five areas within a 322-kilometer radius, including the Whitsun Reef, where the Chinese Navy has displayed its muscle in 2021.

In this context, no Quad discussion will send negative signals in the Indo-Pacific and particularly in Papua New Guinea, where the US was planning to initiate a security agreement to rival Chinese maritime security agreement with next door Solomon Islands in the Far Pacific. No dialogue will also have an impact on Taiwan, which is facing the brunt of Chinese military muscle over the past years with PLA aggression mounting by the day.

With the Chief of Defence Staff, principal military advisors of Quad countries, meeting in California on May 16 and charting out a security response to Chinese belligerence in the Indo-Pacific, the Quad leaders may find time in Hiroshima to come out with a statement laying the path ahead on maritime security and resilient global supply chains.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

Topics
quad joe biden
quad joe biden
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out