Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘go their own ways’ this summer; expected to mend…

A potential summer of separation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is on the horizon in an effort to mend the strained relations within the royal family. Sources close to the couple suggest that this brief break could be a strategic move to address the tensions within the monarchy, where Harry could pay a visit to King Charles. The Duke, who hasn’t seen his ailing father since February, could prioritise a planned meeting next month. Meghan, on the other hand, is unlikely to accompany him. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted for ‘taking advantage’ while royals are unable to conduct overseas tours (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Prince Harry to travel UK next month?

Reports by Express claim that Harry is eager to visit his hometown but is feeling "anxious to go home and see his dad." While it is far away from the official confirmation, , there's speculation that the Duke is also looking to reconnect with old friends in the UK before his 40th birthday in September.

In May, when the estranged royal flew back to London to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Invictus, he missed the opportunity to meet Charles, who was just kilometres away. At the time, a spokesperson attributed the missed meeting to Charles's hectic schedule, while Harry's side cited security issues.

“Harry is going to have to return to the UK solo as it makes sense for him to take a longer trip,” a source told Closer magazine. “He’s convinced that if he spends a longer period of time there, he’ll have a better chance of reconnecting with his family.”

Meghan unlikely to return UK

While Prince Harry is expected to visit London, possibly for an extended period compared to his previous trips, Meghan and their children are likely to remain in California. Harry has previously expressed concerns about bringing his family to the UK due to the intense media scrutiny they face.

He believes the invasive press coverage is a major security risk, especially for the duchess and has emphasised that this issue must be resolved before he would consider bringing his family back. Speaking of her return, Harry said, “That's not going to work if we can't keep them safe while they're here.”

"There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway," he continued. “It got to a point where you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't. But I don't think there's anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself.”

Meghan Markle focuses on brand launch

The source claimed that while the Duchess is “respectful that Harry has to go back to his homeland for practical and emotional reasons,” she doesn’t want to tag alongside as there’s already, “ too much on her plate with the brand and her new cooking show.”

On Friday, the former Suits star jetted off to the Hamptons, New York, to attend the exclusive G9 Ventures Summer Summit hosted by Amy Griffin. A prominent figure in the venture capital industry, Griffin is the founder and head of G9 Ventures and invests in startups to give them further boosts. Meghan is said to be planning to officially launch her lifestyle brand.