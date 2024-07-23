Former Royal staffer says King Charles is ‘not a monster’ amidst claims that he has a ‘terrible’ temper

King Charles III is “absolutely not a monster in the office,” according to a former employee, as some insiders suggest that he has a “terrible” temper and an “irascible streak.” Britain's King Charles III reacts during an audience with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Photo by Hollie Adams / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

These claims were fueled by videos that surfaced shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's death, showing the monarch apparently frustrated by a leaking fountain pen at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle. “I can’t bear this bloody thing! What they do… every stinking time!,” the monarch shouted while handing over the pen to Queen Camilla.

However, a former staff member told the Daily Beast, “Charles can have a terrible temper... Anything he perceives as incompetence particularly brings it out. He doesn't suffer fools gladly.”

“In fairness to him, as anyone who has actually worked with him will tell you, he himself is always extremely well prepared, well-read on the subject matter of people he meets and is working with, diligent and respectful of expertise.”

Charles expects other people to show him the “same respect”, and that he can certainly become angry with the staff in pretty “blunt terms when he perceives someone has not done their job properly, or is just being 'idiotic'”

They continued, “Ultimately, people like working for him, but everyone is under a lot of pressure because his office is incredibly busy. He's absolutely not a monster in the office, but he is human, and he snaps sometimes... Unfortunately there is sometimes a camera on him when it happens.”

Friend claims Charles has an ‘irascible streak’

A friend of the King and Queen also told Daily Beast, “He has an irascible streak to be sure, but it is much better since he has been with Camilla.”

“Everyone, regardless of their position or status, experiences everyday irritations, but literally every move - every gesture - he makes is scrutinized.”

While Charles has seemingly managed to dispel accusations about his anger by adapting to his roles as King and husband, his eldest son, Prince William, has shown a similar ability to move on from family drama. Like what Prince Harry noted in his memoir, that the Prince of Wales once “assaulted” him during a heated argument.

Charlotte Griffiths, editor-at-large for the Daily Mail, told GB News that William “can't be bothered” with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry because he has “bigger things on his plate,” alluding to Kate Middleton's recent cancer diagnosis.

Griffiths elaborated, “This is a guy who has a lot of big things on his plate. He has two very sick relatives, one of whom is his wife. He is planning to be the future King, who knows how long that could be. That must be at the forefront of his mind.”

She added that the “King in the next few years” has “actually past the angry stage... I'm hearing he just can't be bothered with those guys anymore.”