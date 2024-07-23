Acclaimed British author launches a scathing attack on Prince Harry, saying…

English comedian and acclaimed writer David Baddiel has recently expressed his unfiltered opinions on Prince Harry following the release of his own memoir about his family life. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex accepts the Pat Tillman Award onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Prince Harry faced severe backlash after his decision to step down as a working member of the Royal Family and begin a new life in California with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex captured global attention last year with his autobiography, ‘Spare’, in which he revealed several bombshells about the royals.

Baddiel's book, My Family, has entered the non-fiction charts as he humorously reflects on his upbringing, addressing topics such as his mother's affair and his father's anger issues with candid honesty. While writing his memoir, Baddiel found himself drawing parallels with Prince Harry, contemplating how to convey his stories best.

Baddiel described his memoir as “celebratory,” explaining his approach: “It’s the excruciating truth, but I believe seeing people properly, truthfully, is an act of love. And I don’t think Harry’s interested in the truth, only in ‘his’ truth – which is angry.”

While sitting with Radio Times, Baddiel suggested that Harry made a significant mistake in his approach to reconciling with his family. The 60-year-old comedian humorously remarked that Harry should have tackled his issues through comedy, stating, “My Royal Family: the Sitcom? Wouldn’t it be amazing if he did that?”

Invictus Games coming back to England after 10-years hiatus

On Monday, Prince Harry announced that the Invictus Games will be hosted in his home country, England, after ten years in the 2027 games.

“Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027. Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start,” he stated.

The Duke's comments come amidst the report that Harry and Markle's plans to purchase a home in the UK have been postponed. “He [Prince Harry] and Meghan planned on looking for a part-time home near Windsor this year and hoped that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July so that they could properly start their search,” a source told Daily Express.