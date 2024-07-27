Prince Harry and Meghan Markle preparing to ‘drop another bomb’ once…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire from royal biographer Tom Bower, who has accused the couple of “dropping bombs” on the Royal Family “whenever they need to stoke their reputation”. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "brilliant coup" to embarrass the Royal Family. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Bower predicted a bleak future for the Sussexes, especially given Prince Harry's recently told ITV reporter Rebecca Barry that he will “not bring Meghan Markle back to the UK.” Bower warned that Meghan could use a “silent weapon” to make an impact once she feels the “grim” future.

Bower stated, “The future for the Sussexes is pretty grim... I think they're on a permanent decline. But whenever they need money, whenever they need publicity to stoke their reputation, they will drop another bomb.”

He suggested that Meghan might follow in Harry's footsteps by releasing her own memoir. “We're still waiting for Meghan's own autobiography, which I'm sure she's penning - she's a good writer, and it will be filled with vitriol and filled with lies. She will not tell the truth because she wants a sensational headline. That is the ultimate weapon she can deploy,” Bower elaborated to GB News.

Meghan is becoming a ‘silent duchess, royal biographer claims

He speculated that Meghan was waiting for the right moment to drop the bomb. The biographer also noted that Meghan is positioning herself as the “silent duchess” for now, holding back to make a more significant splash later. Along with Bower, many speculate that the Duchess will join hands with Kamala Harris for the upcoming election.

According to Bower, one of the most significant moments occurred earlier this year when the Sussexes visited Nigeria. He previously described the trip to GB News as an attempt to “embarrass” the Royal Family, calling it a “brilliant coup” that put the House of Windsor in a difficult position.

Bower highlighted Meghan's ‘Archetypes’ podcast, earlier featured on Spotify for one 12-episode season, the podcast was dropped despite featuring high-profile guests like Paris Hilton and Serena Williams. Spotify's “head of podcast innovation,” Bill Simmons, even labelled Prince Harry and Meghan as “f**king grifters” following the show's cancellation. However, Meghan has since found a new home with American podcast firm Lemonada Media.