Sergeant Snuggles GoFundMe: US family pleads for beloved pet dog's return as he is ‘sentenced to death’

A family in Pima County is desperately asking the public to help after their dog, Snuggles, was “sentenced to death” after one biting incident. The family says that Snuggles, a livestock guardian dog, is not dangerous at all, and that it was only a one-off incident. Sergeant Snuggles GoFundMe: US family pleads for beloved dog's return as he is ‘sentenced to death’ (GoFundMe)

Snuggles’ owner, Jennifer Evancho, keeps sharing the story on social media so people don’t forget Snuggles’ struggle.

A Change.org petition was launched to pressure “PACC and the local courts to release Snuggles to his family and allow them to follow dangerous dog rules even though he isn’t a dangerous dog.”

A GoFundMe has also been started for Snuggles. The fundraiser says that Snuggles, a 1.5-year-old Anatolian Shepherd, bit an individual “during a moment where he was already in a heightened, protective state” while he was "actively guarding his home and his pack from wild coyotes” He has “never shown aggression in his life,” it adds.

In a recent X post, Evancho shared adorable photos of Snuggles. “When my husband took Snuggles out of his truck my kids and I were immediately attached. He was indeed the sweetest boy. He was very shy, you could tell he missed his family. Our female kept trying to get him to chase her but he just sat there calm and watched her run around,” she wrote.

What happened to Snuggles? The petition says that Snuggles was under “an extreme amount of stress” when he bit someone. According to an X post, “Snuggles has had only one biting incident and it occurred on his own property and involved a family member who desperately wants Snuggles to be returned. At the time of the incident, Snuggles was agitated because of predators trying to intrude onto the property where he protected his animals. It was not simple aggression.”

“That morning lots of dogs in the neighborhood were barking, coyotes howling, and the neighbors dog in our yard. While he was on edge barking, someone came by and tapped him on the head and spooked him, he never even saw them,” according to the petition.

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The petition added that when PACC came and took Snuggles, they promised they would bring him back after a ten-day quarantine since he was not aggressive and the incident happened on the owner’s property. However, three days later, the family was told that Snuggles will not be returned, and that he will be euthanized.

“I begged and pleaded to have him back and asked who I could talk to. They told me I had to pay money and go to court and I couldn’t talk to anyone. I did not understand why he couldn’t have a second chance. The person spooked him and didn’t even file charges and has been trying to save him because they realized it was their fault. PACCs reasoning is they were labeling him as vicious because it was a level 4 bite. How can you label him “vicious” if you never had him analyzed by a behaviorist? Or if you know nothing about the breed? They are guard dogs meant to protect their property and livestock,” the heartbroken owner said in the petition.

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Snuggles has been held by authorities since October 2025. His owner claimed that he has had a rough life, having had his hip fractured when he was kicked by a cow. He was seven weeks old.

“Now he’s stuck in dog jail since October and the people at PACC won’t even let him go for walks,” the owner said. “We miss him dearly. Last year we lost our 3 elder dogs and my Aunt so it’s been rough for our family. Bringing Snuggles home so he can once again run free on a gated acre of land would mean the world to us.”

“I sent the prosecutor an email telling our family story and explaining how snuggles was spooked. I explained how our family was willing to do any and everything they ask of us just to have him live. We have 3 acres of land that’s gated with high horse fencing. We can hot wire the fence. Anything they want. The prosecutor said no. I do not understand why they will not come to some kind of agreement to let him live. He’s just a puppy,” the owner added.

The owner further said that PACC would not let the family talk to them.

“They just say they don’t want to hear it and it’s a legal matter,” said the owner. “Currently we are trying to hire an appellate lawyer to help us save Snuggles. It’s our last hope. We have already spent 15k trying to save him and are out of money.”

Sergeant Snuggles GoFundMe The GoFundMe, which refers to the pooch as “Sergeant Snuggles,” says that the person he bit “testified in court that the incident was her own fault.”

The fundraiser adds that critical evidence was never heard by the court, which ruled for euthanasia. It alleges that more than 100 character witness statements were never presented, and a professional evaluation of Snuggles was not properly considered. It also claims that the family “had ineffective legal representation during the hearing.”

The fundraiser claims that the dog “is being held in a small kennel, isolated, with no walks, no comfort, and no understanding of why he’s there.” Funds are being raised to cover “legal fees for an experienced attorney,” “filing and court costs for the appeal,” and “any additional expenses needed to fight this case properly.”