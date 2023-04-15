Home / World News / Meghan Markle helped resolve tension between King Charles and Harry when…

Meghan Markle helped resolve tension between King Charles and Harry when…

ByMallika Soni
Apr 15, 2023 02:29 PM IST

Meghan Markle News: Robert Jobson wrote in the book that King Charles was fond of Meghan Markle and saw much of himself reflected in her.

Prince Harry's father King Charles was "captivated" by Meghan Markle's "intelligence and vivacious personality," when he first met her, a new biography claimed. Meghan Markle also facilitated a "softening" of tension between the father and son, royal author Robert Jobson claimed in his book ‘Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed’.

Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Meghan, at first, was seen by the press as a breath of fresh air," Robert Jobson wrote, adding, "She threw herself into her new role even before they married, visiting Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and London, and was greeted warmly by large enthusiastic crowds wherever she went...Charles could not have been more welcoming to his future daughter-in-law. Meghan said at the time that she was bowled over by his gentlemanly charm."

Meghan Markle's "warmth" for King Charles resulted in a "softening of relations between father and son," according to the royal author who added, "Charles was captivated by Meghan's intelligence and vivacious personality.

King Charles had then “remarked, ‘She makes Harry happy. We could not like her more’”, the author claimed.

Meghan Markle also claimed in the couple's Netflix docuseries that in the build-up to their wedding day, King Charles helped in selecting the music performed during the ceremony.

"Harry's dad is very charming," she said while saying that she “lost” her dad during the marriage owing to media controversies. “So him as my father-in-law is very important to me,” she added.

