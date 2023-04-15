Prince Harry threw the infamous ‘Tiaragate’ tantrum, not Meghan Markle: Details

Prince Harry was "petulant and short-tempered' with royal members of staff during his wedding and "threw the tantrum" over the infamous "tiaragate" row, not Meghan Markle, a new book claimed. "Tiaragate" is the name coined by the UK media to describe an argument that occurred within the royal household over Meghan Markle's wedding tiara. Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.(Instagram)

It was then reported that Meghan Markle was unhappy about the choice of the tiara as an emerald tiara from Queen Elizabeth's collection was rejected. Prince Harry then told staff that "what Meghan wants, Meghan gets." The Duke of Sussex refuted the claim in his memoir ‘Spare’ and said that there was some tension about the wedding tiara, with his grandmother and Queen Elizabeth's close aide Angela Kelly.

Royal author Robert Jobson recounted the events in his newly published biography of King Charles III, titled: Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, saying, "On the surface, everything seemed fine. But William and Charles had noticed a difference in Harry, who seemed to be permanently on edge. The stress seemed to be getting to the couple...Staff and family both said the normally happy and funny prince became 'petulant and short-tempered' with members of staff."

“The Queen as well as other senior aides also raised questions about why Meghan even needed a veil for the ceremony, given that this was her second marriage. The Times reported after the wedding that palace insiders had spoken of 'temper tantrums' when Miss Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, was told that she would not be able to wear the tiara she had chosen," the author said, adding, “It was not Meghan who threw the tantrum, it was Harry.”

