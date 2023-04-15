‘House arrest’ for Prince Harry? Security row when he attends coronation

Prince Harry could end up living under "house arrest" during his UK visit to attend King Charles' coronation, a royal security expert claimed. As Prince Harry is locked in an ongoing legal fight with the Home Office at the London High Court over the stripping of security for his family while visiting the UK, Former head of royal protection for the Met Police Dai Davies said that the Duke of Sussex could end up spending all his time away from the coronation. Prince Harry News: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seen. (Reuters)

Prince Harry may end up being “cooped up inside his Frogmore Cottage property on the Windsor Castle estate if he's not prepared to stump up the cash for his own private security,” the expert claimed.

Dai Davies said, “If Harry is as concerned about his safety as he has made clear to the High Court, then he faces the prospect of essentially living under house arrest when he’s in the UK."

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quit their royal roles and moved to the United States. It was earlier reported that Prince Harry has been told that he will have security while attending events with the royal family during the coronation. The similar practice was followed during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September.

“But he will have to provide his own privately funded bodyguards if he takes part in any social activity outside of the main events,” The Mirror reported.

