Meghan Markle ‘screamed’ at producers and ‘couldn't stand’ Prince Harry speaking post interview

Meghan Markle has found herself at the center of fresh controversy after a royal expert claimed she suffered a "meltdown" following a recent television interview with Prince Harry. The couple's joint appearance, their first in years after explosive Oprah Winfrey showdown, has been branded a "car crash" with allegations of behind-the-scenes tension and anger between the pair surfacing followed by harsh eye stares and ‘terrible expressions.’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for CBS interview (pic-CBS)

Meghan Markle alleged ‘meltdown’ after CBS interview

A recent CBS Sunday Morning interview featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took an unexpected turn when the Duchess was questioned about her previously disclosed suicidal thoughts. While the couple intended to discuss online harm and their philanthropic endeavours, potentially avoiding any controversy, the conversation shifted to a more personal topic with Meghan even claiming not expecting that. Now, Royal author Angela Levin claims that Markle was visibly upset by the line of questioning.

"After the interview was over she was apparently screaming to the producers, very, very annoyed at what they had asked her," Levin said appearing on on Dan Wootton's show. “You mustn't do that with Meghan because she's in control. But you could see she couldn't contain her anger, her fury,” she added.

Meghan ‘couldn't stand Harry speaking’

After the CBS interview aired, body language experts and social media users quickly noted that Harry and Meghan appeared a bit out of sync during their conversation. Observers pointed out that Harry seemed either bored or distracted, and when he did attempt to speak, Meghan often responded with few icy side stares. Broadcaster Dan Wootton remarked, “It certainly wasn’t a good 43rd birthday for the Duchess of Sussex, was it?”

"Just the same as in and out of the interview, she couldn't stand Harry speaking. She would look at him with such harsh eyes and such a terrible expression on her face because she didn't want him to talk, I imagine,” Levis stressed. "He is really lost at the moment... I think that he's in a very, very bad way," the royal author further added.

Branding it as ‘car crash,’ Wootton said, “for their first sit-down together since Oprah Winfrey...back on CBS with another experienced TV professional from America...despite all that, it was a real car crash."

Meghan Markle showed clear signs of distress throughout the heartfelt conversation, as per body language expert Judi James who spoke to Mirror. Despite starting a fresh effort to help families impacted by online harassment, Markle's body language hinted at deeper stress. Although the couple appeared united as a force, Meghan struggled visibly to control her emotions while discussing her own experiences with suicidal thoughts. She seemed to find solace in her husband's presence while discussing.