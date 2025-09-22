Priscilla Presley lifts the lid on secret romance with Robert Kardashian in new memoir: ‘Elvis never knew…’

Priscilla Presley is lifting the curtain on one of the most private chapters of her life, her brief relationship with Robert Kardashian, in her new memoir, "Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis," out September 23. In excerpts shared with USA Today, Presley describes being in bed with Kardashian when the phone rang at 2 am and it was Elvis. She quietly slipped out of the sheets while Robert slept through the call. Priscilla Presley drops bombshell details about her secret affair with Robert Kardashian in new memoir

“Elvis would have gone ballistic, maybe literally, if he’d known Robert was in my bedroom. Elvis always carried a loaded gun, sometimes more than one,” she wrote.

Secret calls from Elvis

Elvis never considered that Priscilla might not be alone. Presley recalls him chatting happily about his latest show, “Damn, I was knocking ‘em out!” while she listened from another room. Afterward, she returned to bed, and neither man realized what had just happened.

“He never knew Elvis had called. And Elvis never knew about Robert,” Presley wrote, adding that the singer never phoned her during intimate moments: “He never called me when I was making love to someone!”

How Priscilla met Robert Kardashian

Priscilla, now 80, explained she met Robert Kardashian through Joan Esposito, ex-wife of Elvis’s road manager Joe Esposito. Joan was dating Robert’s brother Tom at the time, and they later married. Kardashian wanted more from their relationship, even marriage, but Priscilla says she already knew it was not forever.

“Robert was a sweet man, and I liked him,” she recalled in Softly, As I Leave You. But his work schedule as an attorney meant long hours, late nights, and weekends spent at home with “popcorn and a good movie.” At first, she did not mind, but over time, she admitted she grew restless.

Staying connected through the years with Kardashian

Despite parting ways, the two stayed close. When Kardashian was dying of esophageal cancer in 2003, his daughter Kim called Priscilla from the hospital so the two could share a final conversation. “Robert and I had one last conversation before he died. He was the kindest of men, and I remember him with great affection,” she wrote.

After their breakup, Robert went on to marry Kris Jenner in 1978. They had four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, before their divorce. Kris later married Caitlyn Jenner, who had previously been married to Linda Thompson, Elvis’ girlfriend after Priscilla.

