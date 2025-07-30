Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito home under tsunami threat as ‘advisory’ issued

Following a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake in Russia’s eastern coast on July 29, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s coastal neighborhood in Montecito, California, is under a tsunami advisory. Issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center, the advisory puts on alert parts of the US West Coast, including Santa Barbara County, where the royal couple’s beachfront estate is located, The Mirror reported. Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.(AFP)

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant with currently no evacuation order in place. The advisory has been issued as a precautionary move amid rising concerns about unpredictable wave activity.

What safety protocols royals must follow amid tsunami advisory?

The residents have been requested to avoid beaches, open water, and coastal areas, as a precautionary tsunami advisory remains in effect. Officials have also warned that the threat “may continue for several hours after the initial wave.” Despite the alert, the Montecito Fire Protection District confirmed there is no current need for evacuations.

Wildfires then, Tsunami advisory now

This is not the first time Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate has faced nature’s fury. Earlier this year, the couple were on standby for a possible evacuation due to California’s raging wildfires, The Mirror reported. Their home fell within a designated “High Fire Risk Area,” with advisories noting that “power may be shut off to prevent wildfires.” Luckily, the flames did not reach their coastal retreat.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought the nine-bedroom mansion for $14.65 million in 2020 after stepping back from royal life. The pair now live there with son Archie and daughter Lilibet. Today, according to real estate platform Zillow, the property’s value is nearly $29 million, almost double what they originally paid.

FAQs:

1. Are Meghan Markle and Harry still together?

Yes, the royal couple is still together.

2. Did Netflix cancel Meghan and Harry's contract?

Netflix will not renew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $100 million deal, signed in 2020.

3. Why were Meghan and Harry affected by the tsunami advisory?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are affected because their Montecito home is in a coastal area under the tsunami advisory.