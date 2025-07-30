Watch: Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia's far east erupts after 8.8 earthquake

Klyuchevskoy volcano, which is located in the Kamchatka peninsula of Russia, started erupting after a major earthquake in the Pacific on Wednesday, July 30, Reuters reported. “A descent of burning hot lava is observed on the western slope. Powerful glow above the volcano, explosions,” read an official statement from the Russian Academy of Sciences' United Geophysical Service on Telegram. The Klyuchevskoy volcano had last erupted in 2023.(X/@Sree_Resmi_Nair)

Klyuchevskoy volcano eruption: What to know

Counted among the highest volcanoes in the world, Klyuchevskoy is located nearly 450 km (or 280 miles) north of the regional capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. It last erupted in 2023, per Newsweek.

In recent years, local authorities have reported eruptions on several occasions. Observers have noted explosions as well as streams of lava on its western slopes, the Kamchatka branch of the Russian agency said. On social media, multiple videos of the eruption have gone viral.

Over the past few weeks, scientists had made predictions regarding the eruption. They stated that the crater of the volcano was getting filled with lava, while the mountain was emitting ash plumes.

As per the NASA Earth Observatory, Kamchatka is home to nearly 300 volcanoes. Out of these, 29 are said to be active. Often dubbed as the "land of fire and ice," it is counted among the most seismically active volcanic regions across the globe.

8.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia coast

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka coast on Wednesday, damaging several buildings and injuring a few people in the remote Russian region. This triggered tsunami warnings in multiple regions, including French Polynesia and Chile, per Reuters.

The earthquake, one of the most powerful in recent history, hit near the Kamchatka Peninsula at around 11:25 AM (local time). Since then, tsunami warnings were downgraded in Japan, Russia as well as Hawaii, while nearly two million people were told to evacuate in Japan.

FAQs:

1. Where is Klyuchevskoy volcano located?

It is situated roughly 450 km north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

2. Which regions were affected in the US?

According to CNN, tsunami waves reached US shores, including places like Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.

3. What were the highest tsunami waves reported on the US shores?

It was recorded at 5.7 feet in Kahului, Hawaii; 4.9 feet in Hilo, Hawaii; 4.0 feet in Crescent City, California, as well as Haleiwa, Hawaii.