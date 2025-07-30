Tsunami advisory issued for US West Coast: Key safety tips you must know

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s eastern coastline on July 29, leading to tsunami warnings across the Pacific, per BBC News. Touted to be the strongest in recent years, the seismic jolt led to emergency alerts from Hawaii to Japan. In Hawaii, sirens blared and residents were requested to head to higher ground to be safe and leave coastal areas. Similar advisories were issued across Alaska, the US West Coast, and parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America. While assessments of aftershocks and damage continue, authorities are prioritizing evacuation efforts. Tsunami alerts and advisories remain in place for many nations, including the US.(REUTERS)

Current tsunami advisory

A tsunami advisory that was in place for California’s southern coast has been cancelled, the National Tsunami Warning Center stated. The warning was in effect from the California-Mexico border to Rincon Point. A warning is still in place along the north coast of California, from Rincon Point to Humboldt. As per the agency, warnings remain in place for:

Oregon, the coast from Oregon/Cal. Border to the Oregon/Wash. Border including the Columbia River estuary coast.

Washington, Outer coast from the Oregon/Washington border to Slip Point, Columbia River estuary coast, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.

British Columbia, the north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.

South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Chignik Bay, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska).

Aleutian Islands, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska) to Attu, Alaska, including the Pribilof Islands.

Alerts and advisories also remain in place across South American nations like Chile, Ecuador and Colombia, the BBC reported.

Tsunami advisory: How to stay safe?

A tsunami advisory is just one step below the highest alert issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). The agency states, “Take Action, A tsunami with potential for strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water is expected or occurring. There may be flooding of beach and harbor areas.”

People need to stay away from beaches, rivers, and low-lying zones. If you feel an earthquake, drop, cover, and hold on. When it stops, head to higher ground straightaway. Never approach the shore to watch the waves.

Currently, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging coastal residents to stay vigilant and follow official guidance. People are strongly advised to keep away from the shoreline as conditions remain unpredictable.

FAQs:

1. How can you be safe during a tsunami?

If you hear a tsunami warning or see the sea quickly receding, evacuate at once and stay away from all water bodies.

2. Where is the best place to stay during a tsunami?

During a tsunami, move to higher ground or go inland immediately after an earthquake and avoid the coast at all costs.

3. What are five mitigation measures for tsunamis?

Tsunami mitigation includes early warnings, evacuation plans, seawalls, public awareness, and resilient infrastructure.