Watch: Earthquake strikes mid-surgery in Russia, doctors continue amid jolts

Doctors at a hospital in Russia witnessed a big challenge earlier in the day as tremors from a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck the operating room during a procedure. Doctors witness earthquake jolts mid-surgery in Russia(X)

A viral CCTV clip from the hospital showed a group of doctors continuing undeterred as earthquake jolts struck in the middle of them operating on a patient.

The clip captured a massive jolt in the operating room, with the table shaking and one of the doctors trying to hold it steady so the procedure could be completed properly.

According to ABC News, the incident took place at a hospital in Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy city.

The clip surfaced moments after the massive earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, a region with a long history of seismic activity.

The quake soon triggered tsunami warnings in several areas in and outside of Russia, including Japan, Hawaii, Chile, Costa Rica and other islands in the Pacific.

“Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stated after the quake, warning that waves of 1 to 3 meters above tide level were possible in Hawaii, Chile, Japan, and the Solomon Islands.

While Japan and Hawaii witnessed some tsunami waves, no damage was reported. One person lost their life in Japan after waves measuring 1.3 m hit the coast, and many were evacuated in Hawaii fearing a tsunami.

However, both Hawaii, and some parts of Japan lowered their warnings later.

The Kamchatka region, that was worst hit by the quakes, also lifted its tsunami warning later. Warnings were also lifted for the Sakhalin Island and the town of Severo-Kurilsk in the northern Kuril islands in Russia.