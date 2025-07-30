Russia earthquake at 8.8 magnitude is the world's strongest in 14 years, last one devastated Japan | Tsunami warning

Russia's Kamchatska region was struck by a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake on early Wednesday morning. The earthquake, which caused severe shaking in eastern Russia, has triggered tsunami waves for neighbouring nations of Japan, the US and the Pacific Islands. A kindergarten damaged by the earthquake is seen in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Kamchatka Krai, Russia,(via REUTERS)

With the US Geological Survey recording the magnitude at 8.8, the Russian earthquake is now the world's biggest in 14 years and the sixth strongest earthquake ever measured.

The earthquake in Russia is the strongest to hit the world since the 2011 Japan earthquake.

In 2011, a 9.1 magnitude megathrust earthquake struck Japan and caused a major tsunami, leaving the country in a shambles.

This is not the first time a major earthquake has struck the Kamchatska region.

In 1952, during the Soviet Union era, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake had struck the region.

In the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and California and other west coast states are under tsunami threat.

For Hawaii and Alaska, tsunami warnings are in place with impact expected. Emergency measures and protocols have also been issued.

For California, Oregon and Washington, tsunami advisories have been issued.

In Japan, the Japanese meteorological agency has warned of tsunami waves as high as three metres and urged people to clear the coasts and stay away from the waters.

World's strongest earthquake in 14 years

The strongest earthquake ever recorded was in 1960 in Chile. A 9.4 to 9.6 magnitude earthquake hit Valdivia in Chile.

The second strongest earthquake ever recorded was from Alaska in 1964. A 9.2 to 9.3 magnitude earthquake struck prince William Sound in the US state.

The 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake to hit Sumatra, Indonesia was the world's third largest earthquake. The 9.2 to 9.3 magnitude jolt hit Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Somalia and the Maldives.

The Great East Japan earthquake of 2011 was the world's fourth strongest. This is followed by an earthquake 70 years ago in Russia's Kamchatska region.

Wednesday's earthquake has been paired with a 1906 earthquake in Ecuador and Colombia, and the 2010 Chile earthquake as the world's sixth strongest earthquake.