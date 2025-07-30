Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tsunami alert in US: Advice for Indians on West Coast, in Hawaii

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 08:33 am IST

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is monitoring the potential tsunami threat following the recent 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka

People watch the coastal area from Hiyoriyama Park after Japan issued evacuation alert following major quake in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula that triggered a tsunami warning, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan July 30, 2025(Reuters)
In an advisory cited by news agency ANI, issued late Tuesday, the consulate urged Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii to stay alert and follow local guidance from American authorities.

The consulate also advised to closely follow emergency management agencies and the US Tsunami Warning Centers. Follow Tsunami warning live updates.

What the Advisory for Indian nationals said

Indian citizens have been advised to:

  • Monitor official alerts from US authorities
  • Move to higher ground immediately if a tsunami alert is issued
  • Avoid coastal areas
  • Be prepared for emergencies and keep devices fully charged

The Indian consulate in San Francisco has also released a helpline number for Indian nationals requiring assistance: +1-415-483-6629.

The advisory came after strong earthquake tremours jolted the Pacific Ocean near the seismically active Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East. Authorities in several countries are assessing potential tsunami risks following the quake.

News / World News / US News / Tsunami alert in US: Advice for Indians on West Coast, in Hawaii
