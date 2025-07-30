Tsunami alert in US: Advice for Indians on West Coast, in Hawaii

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is closely monitoring the tsunami threat triggered by an 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. People watch the coastal area from Hiyoriyama Park after Japan issued evacuation alert following major quake in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula that triggered a tsunami warning, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan July 30, 2025(Reuters)

In an advisory cited by news agency ANI, issued late Tuesday, the consulate urged Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii to stay alert and follow local guidance from American authorities.

The consulate also advised to closely follow emergency management agencies and the US Tsunami Warning Centers. Follow Tsunami warning live updates.

What the Advisory for Indian nationals said

Indian citizens have been advised to:

Monitor official alerts from US authorities

Move to higher ground immediately if a tsunami alert is issued

Avoid coastal areas

Be prepared for emergencies and keep devices fully charged

The Indian consulate in San Francisco has also released a helpline number for Indian nationals requiring assistance: +1-415-483-6629.

The advisory came after strong earthquake tremours jolted the Pacific Ocean near the seismically active Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East. Authorities in several countries are assessing potential tsunami risks following the quake.