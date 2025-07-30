California Tsunami watch live: When could the first waves hit San Diego, Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Oceanside?
Tsunami waves may reach the Bay Area’s west coast by 12:30 a.m. on July 30 after a powerful 8.7 quake off Russia’s Pacific coast, NWS warned.
The National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning Center said that the first tsunami waves could hit the west coast off the Bay Area as early as 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30. The earthquake was triggered by an 8.7 magnitude earthquake off the Pacific coast in Russia.
"TSUNAMI WATCH in effect for the California coast. Estimated time of arrival as early as 12:15 AM on July 30. People along the coast: Stand by for further updates," the NWS said in an update.
When Could Tsunami Waves Hit The Bay Area
The NWS' Tsunami Warning Center provided a timeline for when waves could start. It said that waves could start striking the Fort Bragg region in California around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Other areas along the west coast in California could see tsunami waves till late night, with La Jolla and Oceanside getting waves at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday night.
Also read: First tsunami waves hit Russia coast after quake, visuals emerge on social media
Fort Bragg – 11:50 PM PDT, July 29
Crescent City – 11:55 PM PDT, July 29
Monterey – 12:15 AM PDT, July 30
Port San Luis – 12:35 AM PDT, July 30
San Francisco – 12:40 AM PDT, July 30
Santa Barbara – 12:50 AM PDT, July 30
Los Angeles Harbor – 1:05 AM PDT, July 30
Newport Beach – 1:10 AM PDT, July 30
Oceanside – 1:15 AM PDT, July 30
La Jolla – 1:15 AM PDT, July 30
This story is being updated.