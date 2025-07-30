California Tsunami watch live: When could the first waves hit San Diego, Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Oceanside?

The National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning Center said that the first tsunami waves could hit the west coast off the Bay Area as early as 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30. The earthquake was triggered by an 8.7 magnitude earthquake off the Pacific coast in Russia. Representational.(Unsplash)

"TSUNAMI WATCH in effect for the California coast. Estimated time of arrival as early as 12:15 AM on July 30. People along the coast: Stand by for further updates," the NWS said in an update.

When Could Tsunami Waves Hit The Bay Area

The NWS' Tsunami Warning Center provided a timeline for when waves could start. It said that waves could start striking the Fort Bragg region in California around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other areas along the west coast in California could see tsunami waves till late night, with La Jolla and Oceanside getting waves at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday night.

Fort Bragg – 11:50 PM PDT, July 29

Crescent City – 11:55 PM PDT, July 29

Monterey – 12:15 AM PDT, July 30

Port San Luis – 12:35 AM PDT, July 30

San Francisco – 12:40 AM PDT, July 30

Santa Barbara – 12:50 AM PDT, July 30

Los Angeles Harbor – 1:05 AM PDT, July 30

Newport Beach – 1:10 AM PDT, July 30

Oceanside – 1:15 AM PDT, July 30

La Jolla – 1:15 AM PDT, July 30

This story is being updated.