Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

California Tsunami watch live: When could the first waves hit San Diego, Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Oceanside?

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 07:05 am IST

Tsunami waves may reach the Bay Area’s west coast by 12:30 a.m. on July 30 after a powerful 8.7 quake off Russia’s Pacific coast, NWS warned.

The National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning Center said that the first tsunami waves could hit the west coast off the Bay Area as early as 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30. The earthquake was triggered by an 8.7 magnitude earthquake off the Pacific coast in Russia.

Representational.(Unsplash)
Representational.(Unsplash)

"TSUNAMI WATCH in effect for the California coast. Estimated time of arrival as early as 12:15 AM on July 30. People along the coast: Stand by for further updates," the NWS said in an update.

When Could Tsunami Waves Hit The Bay Area

The NWS' Tsunami Warning Center provided a timeline for when waves could start. It said that waves could start striking the Fort Bragg region in California around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other areas along the west coast in California could see tsunami waves till late night, with La Jolla and Oceanside getting waves at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday night.

Also read: First tsunami waves hit Russia coast after quake, visuals emerge on social media

Fort Bragg – 11:50 PM PDT, July 29

Crescent City – 11:55 PM PDT, July 29

Monterey – 12:15 AM PDT, July 30

Port San Luis – 12:35 AM PDT, July 30

San Francisco – 12:40 AM PDT, July 30

Santa Barbara – 12:50 AM PDT, July 30

Los Angeles Harbor – 1:05 AM PDT, July 30

Newport Beach – 1:10 AM PDT, July 30

Oceanside – 1:15 AM PDT, July 30

La Jolla – 1:15 AM PDT, July 30

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / California Tsunami watch live: When could the first waves hit San Diego, Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Oceanside?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On