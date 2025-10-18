Prince Andrew-Epstein row: What royal titles did he give up and why?

Prince Andrew, on Friday, announced that he would give up using his title of Duke of York following the criticism of his alleged links with late sex-financier Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement, Andrew said "the continued accusations about me" distracted from the work of his elder brother King Charles and the wider work of the British royal family. Prince Andrew looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England(AP)

"I will therefore no longer use the title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," Andrew said in a statement.

Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein accusations

Prince Andrew's alleged association with Epstein led to significant fallout for the royal family. In January 2022, following a US judge's ruling allowing a civil lawsuit against him by Virginia Giuffre (who alleged sexual assault when she was 17, claims Andrew denied), Andrew gave up several honors.

He relinquished his military affiliations, including roles as Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps, Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, and Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Lossiemouth, among others. He also stepped away from over 200 royal patronages, such as those with universities, charities, and sports organizations like the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Outward Bound Trust.

These concessions were part of a Buckingham Palace statement, approved by Queen Elizabeth II, stating Andrew would continue not to undertake public duties and defend the case as a private citizen. The move came amid mounting public pressure and legal scrutiny over his Epstein ties, including Giuffre's suit (settled out of court in February 2022 for an undisclosed sum).