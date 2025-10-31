Prince Andrew behind Lilibet, 4, and Archie, 6, in order of succession after King Charles' big move

King Charles III has stripped his younger brother Andrew of his royal titles days after new revelations about his relationship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. The 65-year-old has also been asked to move out of his Windsor home to an ‘alternative private accommodation’ as soon as possible. Andrew and Britain's King Charles III leave following a Requiem Mass, a Catholic funeral service, for the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent(AFP)

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," Buckingham Palace said, adding Charles had begun the formal process to remove all his brother's titles.

The statement comes after renewed accusations of sexual assault made by one of Jeffrey Epstein's main accusers, Virginia Giuffre, against Andrew, who has denied the charges. Giuffre died by suicide in April. She was 41 years old.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the palace said.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," it added.

Giuffre's family told BBC that ‘today, she declares a victory’.

"Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage," they added.

“Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and countless other survivors like her.”

Despite being stripped of his title, Andrew is still in line for the throne. He is eighth, behind four-year-old Lilibet and Archie, 6.

The order of succession to the King

1. The Prince of Wales (William)

2. Prince George of Wales

3. Princess Charlotte of Wales

4. Prince Louis of Wales

5. The Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry)

6. Prince Archie of Sussex

7. Princess Lilibet of Sussex

8. Andrew

(With AFP inputs)