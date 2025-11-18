Thanksgiving Halftime Show 2025: NFL announces star-studded lineup, full list here

The performers for the 2025 Thanksgiving halftime show have been announced. Those scheduled to perform next week include Post Malone, Jack White, and Lil Jon. Post Malone, Jack White, and Lil Jon will perform during the 2025 Thanksgiving halftime shows. The event, part of a long-standing NFL tradition, will also support The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, emphasizing the blend of culture and philanthropy.(AP)

Thanksgiving football has been a cherished American tradition, with NFL halftime shows attracting millions of viewers annually. These performances not only provide entertainment but also serve as key moments for initiatives like The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, showcasing the intersection of culture, sports, and philanthropy during the nation’s holiday festivities.

The NFL has revealed a varied lineup for the 2025 Thanksgiving Day halftime shows, with performances planned for each of the three games held on the holiday:

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Jack White, a musician hailing from Detroit and a recent inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The White Stripes, is set to headline the halftime show at Ford Field. Eminem, along with his long-time manager Paul Rosenberg, will serve as executive producers for the event, thereby enhancing its star power, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys

In the meantime, Post Malone will take the stage at AT&T Stadium located in Arlington, Texas. The performance by the singer of “I Had Some Help” will also kick off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, recognized as one of the largest and longest-running fundraising initiatives in the country, according to DallasCowboys.com.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Lil Jon is set to perform during the Thanksgiving night halftime show at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, which will mark the end of the day’s NFL celebrations, as announced by the Ravens last week.

On Sunday, the rapper shared a report from Rolling Stone on his Instagram Stories, highlighting his name in the headline that stated: “Jack White, Post Malone, Lil Jon to Headline 2025 NFL Thanksgiving Day Halftime Shows.”

Malone, who has been a devoted fan of the Cowboys for many years, said in a statement to DallasCowboys.com that he has always been a Cowboys supporter as he is from Texas and has enjoyed watching this halftime show for numerous years. It is truly a privilege to participate in the Red Kettle Kickoff alongside The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys, contributing to the hope of countless individuals, Malone added.

The Lions revealed the details of the Thanksgiving halftime show through their social media channels on Sunday: “Hot off the press.”

Dallas Cowboys issue statement

On the same day, the Cowboys made their own announcement via social media: “Our big secret’s out! The one and only @postmalone will ring in The Salvation Army’s famous #RedKettleKickoff at the Dallas Cowboys halftime show this Thanksgiving on CBS. Let’s make this a Texas-sized kickoff!”

In their social media post, the Ravens made reference to Lil Jon and DJ Snake's 2013 smash song, “TURN DOWN FOR WHAT.”

On Thursday, November 27, the Thanksgiving Day games will feature the much-awaited halftime show performances.

Bad Bunny will be the star of the Super Bowl halftime show on February 8.