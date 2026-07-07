Michael and Susan Dell's net worth: All on 12th wealthiest Americans wealth amid her White House ‘scary’ appearance buzz

Susan Dell's Monday appearance at the White House sparked rumors about her face, with people comparing her looks in recent photos to older ones on social media. Susan Dell, wife of Michael Dell, from left, Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Inc., US President Donald Trump, and Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, July 6, 2026. (Bloomberg)

While some X users called her current looks “scary”, others stated, “your plastic surgeon never tells you you’ve gone too far.”

These speculations surfaced as she attended the White House alongside President Donald Trump for the unveiling of his new initiative that permits government investment in newborns, according to the Daily Mail.

The 62-year-old was present in the Oval Office to commemorate the launch of the program, standing next to her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. For the event, she donned a short, black sleeveless dress featuring a pleated skirt.

Meanwhile, several people on social media expressed curiosity regarding the Dell family and their wealth.

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