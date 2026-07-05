Indian man in Canada says he lost job offer by asking CEO ‘one question’: ‘I had done my homework, but…’

An Indian product manager based in Canada has shared how he believes a single question during an interview cost him a job offer. Karan Gogna is a principal product manager based in Canada. (LinkedIn/Karan Gogna)

Karan Gogna, a principal product manager, recalled the incident in a LinkedIn post, saying that he had successfully cleared every interview for a startup in the used-car sector. However, what transpired next became a life lesson he still remembers years later.

"I lost a job offer by asking one question. I had cleared every round of interviews. HR had already asked for my documents to move forward," Gogna wrote in the LinkedIn post, adding that the same evening, the HR called again to inform him that the company's CEO wanted one final meeting before moving ahead.

"I told myself I would just go and give my best," he said. He also wrote that the conversation with the CEO went smoothly and he felt confident about receiving an offer. But as the conversation drew to a close, Gogna said that the interview took an unexpected turn.

He recalled that at the end of the interview, the CEO asked whether he had any questions. Wanting to ask something thoughtful. Gogna said that he raised a strategic question about the company's plans.

"Are you planning to enter the two-wheeler market?" Gogna recalled asking the CEO.

But instead of answering it directly, the CEO turned the question back to him, asking, "What do you think? Should we?"

Gogna said that while he had researched the company's four-wheeler business, he admitted that he had not prepared for a discussion on two-wheelers. "I had done my homework on the four-wheeler space but I had nothing on two-wheelers. I fumbled through an answer that had no real point of view behind it," he wrote.