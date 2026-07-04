Trump to invite Obama, Bush and Biden to White House for a football match? POTUS says ‘The press would go wild’

Donald Trump has playfully suggested an unexpected invitation to former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden to attend a football game at the White House, despite his longstanding practice of publicly criticizing both individuals. While discussing a children's book on a podcast, Trump proposed inviting Obama and Biden to a football game, showcasing a rare moment of bipartisanship. (AP)

The president proposed this idea during a podcast appearance hosted by Usha Vance, the spouse of Vice President JD Vance. While reading from a children's book titled Presidents Play!, Trump paused to propose a rather unconventional, bipartisan assembly of the exclusive club of the executive branch.

The moment gained attention online after a social media user known as Clash Report shared a clip of the interview on X.

The video featuring Trump in an open conversation with the Second Lady included a caption that emphasized his unexpected comments.

"Maybe I should invite Barack Hussein Obama, Joe Biden, with the Bushes—or Bush," Trump said during the recording. “Maybe I should invite some of those people to watch a football game together. Wouldn't that be a nice story? The press would go wild.”

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