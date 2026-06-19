Marc Anthony's performance at Obama Presidential Center opening turns heads; watch

Marc looked suave in a navy suit styled with a crisp white shirt and a smart tie as he sang his hit “Vivir Mi Vida” to the crowd.

The ceremony brought together “global leaders, artists, changemakers, and citizens for an inspiring celebration of the values that shaped the Obama presidency and continue to power civic engagement across generations,” per Hello Magazine.

Marc Anthony graced the stage at the Center's John Lewis Plaza on June 18 for the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center.

Marc Anthony stepped into the spotlight at one of the biggest events of the year, performing at the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago , which is his first major public appearance since his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck was settled.

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Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce The appearance comes months after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially settled their divorce.

TMZ reported in January 2025 that the former couple reached a settlement, with each walking away with what they individually earned during their two-year marriage and neither paying spousal support to the other. Ben kept his stake in his production company, Artists Equity, co-founded with Matt Damon, while Jennifer retained her own major projects from the marriage period.

The divorce was finalized on February 20, 2025, exactly six months after Lopez filed, per TMZ.

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Marc Anthony celebrates family milestones as baby girl is on the way Away from the stage, Marc's personal life has been busy. According to Hello Magazine, his twins with Jennifer, Max and Emme have recently hit a major milestone.

Emme Maribel Muniz, who now goes by the name Oskar Muniz, graduated from high school on May 28. However, Marc was not present their.

As for Marc, he has his own exciting news on the horizon. He and his wife Nadia Ferreira are expecting a baby girl, due in August, per Hello Magazine.

Announcing the pregnancy in January, Marc shared a photo of Nadia's baby bump on Instagram with the caption: “Happy 3rd anniversary!! Que regalo tan grande nos da la vida. Dios es grande. Marquito is going to be a big brother.”

This will be Marc's eighth child, having welcomed six older kids with previous partners.