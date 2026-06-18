Barack Obama tops Donald Trump, Joe Biden in latest favorability poll; here's what it found

Former US President Barack Obama is the most favorably viewed living president in the United States, according to a new poll, outperforming both President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden by a wide margin. Former President Barack Obama holds his hand over his heart during the dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center, June 18, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo)

The survey, conducted by SSRS for CNN among 2,480 adults nationwide, found that 57% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Obama. By comparison, Trump received a 34% favorability rating, while Biden's stood at 30%.

The findings were released as Obama prepares to open his presidential center.

Obama enjoys strongest support among independents According to the poll, Obama's appeal extends well beyond the Democratic Party.

His favorability rating among political independents is more than twice that of either Trump or Biden. He also continues to enjoy near-unanimous support from Democrats.

Although only about one in five Republicans view Obama favorably, CNN noted that this still represents a higher level of cross-party support than either Trump or Biden receives.

Also Read: JD Vance reveals the one thing he got wrong about Donald Trump: 'I had no understanding...'

Where do Bush and Clinton rank? The survey also measured public opinion of other living former US presidents.

Former President George W. Bush recorded a 42% favorable rating, compared with 33% unfavorable, giving him a narrowly positive overall image.

Meanwhile, Americans remain divided on former President Bill Clinton, whose favorable and unfavorable ratings are roughly even.

CNN noted that public perceptions of former presidents often improve after they leave office. Bush's image, for instance, has recovered significantly since he left the White House with deeply negative approval ratings.

Trump also saw his favorability rise to 46% shortly before beginning his second term, according to CNN, before declining again.

Biden, however, now has a lower favorability rating than at any point during his presidency. While his unfavorable rating has eased from its previous high, the poll found that a growing number of Americans now say they have no opinion of him.

Also Read: Trump 'struggles' to climb stairs for G7 photo op: POTUS' 'autopen' Biden joke haunt him?

Which US president do Americans admire the most? Respondents were also asked to name the US president they admire the most.

Obama topped the list, with 30% choosing the former president. Trump finished second with 19%. Former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan each received 9%, followed by John F. Kennedy at 6% and George Washington at 5%.

Among living presidents, Bill Clinton was named by 2% of respondents, while Biden and George W. Bush each received 1%.

Nearly 10% of respondents said they did not admire any US president or did not express an opinion.

Among Democrats, 64% said Obama was the president they admired most. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt followed with much smaller shares. Among Republicans, Trump led with the support of 53% of respondents, followed by Reagan at 18%, Lincoln at 8%, and Kennedy and Washington at 5% each.

The poll was conducted by SSRS on behalf of CNN between May 7 and May 31, surveying 2,480 adults across the United States through a combination of online and telephone interviews.