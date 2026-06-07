Joe Biden cancer update: Jill Biden says ‘it’s hard to be a caretaker’ as ex-President has ‘slowed down’

Former first lady Dr. Jill Biden provided an update regarding former President Joe Biden’s cancer on Saturday, stating that although the 83-year-old will live with cancer for the remainder of his life, he continues to maintain a busy schedule, albeit at a slower pace. Jill Biden gives update on Joe Biden's health who has cancer. (AP)

During a conversation with political commentator and “The View” co-host Ana Navarro for her new book “View From the East Wing: A Memoir,” Biden explained that while her husband was still in office and had a team of medical professionals, she noted that he was getting up seven times each night to use the bathroom, and she had assumed that someone would address this issue, as per NY Post.

However, she mentioned that when they departed from the White House in 2025 and his issue persisted, she insisted that he needed to consult a urologist. During his initial appointment, the doctor remarked, “There’s something there,” leading to the former president undergoing a CAT scan.

“I never imagined it would be prostate cancer. I just never imagined it,” she said.

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‘Joe will have to live with cancer for the rest of his life,’ says Jill Biden While ex-First Lady mentioned that in certain instances prostate cancer can be "cured," she said the issue with Joe is that it is at stage four and has spread to his bones. "Joe will have to live with cancer for the rest of his life, which means he’s on special medicines.”

She also noted that he underwent radiation treatment, which required frequent trips from their residence in Delaware to Philadelphia over a span of five weeks.

Jill Biden opens up about her role in Joe Biden's treatment She further mentioned that he underwent radiation treatment, which required frequent trips from their home in Delaware to Philadelphia for a duration of five weeks.

"You know, it takes a toll," she remarked, noting that her husband was in South Dakota for a Democratic Party event on Friday night, attended a friend's wedding on Saturday, and will be in Philadelphia on Sunday. “He keeps his schedule, but he’s slowed down,” she stated.

Stressing that he is receiving the appropriate medications, she informed that she is the one who is communicating with the doctors. " I’m the one setting up the appointments. I’m the one to make sure that he eats well."

In May 2025, Joe Biden revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.