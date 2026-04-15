Joe Biden jokingly calls Syracuse trustee 'Barack' at portrait unveiling; viral clip sparks 'racism' row

The video of the exchange between Biden and the trustee was shared on social media and instantly went viral. While many noted it was likely a joke, others accused the former President of racism .

With much of the latter part of his presidential tenure being affected by health concerns and frequent gaffes, Biden seemed to take a dig at the criticism by jokingly misidentifying the trustee, SU Board Chairman Jeffrey Scruggs, as ‘Barack,' seemingly Barack Obama.

Former President Joe Biden was at his alma mater, Syracuse University, on Tuesday for the unveiling of his portrait at the institute. Amid the celebration of the 83-year-old's life and achievements, a lighthearted moment Biden had with a Syracuse trustee stood out.

“Biden been a Democrat since the great political shift. I’m sure that racism didn’t leave with the shift,” one user wrote.

Though likely intended only as a joke, the remark did not sit well with many, especially with the critics of the Democrat. Many claimed that the remark had a racist undertone.

More On Joe Biden's Portrait Unveiling Syracuse University announced the unveiling of Joe Biden's portrait in February. The university said that the unveiling will take place at Dineen Hall and will be on display permanently at the law school reading room.

Also read: Donald Trump’s approval rating has sunk to Joe Biden’s lowest point

Along with Joe Biden, the event was attended by many Democrat stalwarts, including New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens, former Lady Jill Biden, and almost all of Joe Biden's family.

Biden got his juris doctor from the Syracuse College of Law in 1968. Syracuse awarded Biden an honorary degree in 2009.

“Whatever my legacy may be, I hope it be said that I never stopped striving for the cause of democracy,” Biden said at the event. Regarding how he entered Syracuse in the 1960s, Biden said: “I explained I was thinking about law school and just sort of wandered in. Before I knew it, (the office manager) yelled, ‘dean, there’s someone here to see you.’”