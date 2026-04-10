Hunter Biden challenges Eric and Donald Trump Jr. to cage fight: 5 things to know

Hunter Biden, son ​of former Democratic President Joe Biden , has sparked a fresh political storm after he released a video where he challenged Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to a cage fight. The clip shared by Biden on Thursday shows him making the unusual challenge, adding a new layer to the long-running tensions between the Biden and Trump families.

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5 things to know about the Hunter Biden challenge 1. Social media commentator Andrew ​Callaghan is organising the fight. When conservative social media personality Andrew Callaghan approached Hunter Biden and proposed the event, Biden stated that he would be willing to take part. He even declared that he would do it whether or not the Trump siblings confirmed it.

He said in a video shared on Callaghan's ​Channel 5 Instagram, “I told him ​I'd do it — 100% in if he can pull it off. And if he can't, I'm still coming.”

2. Hunter Biden's difficulty in paying the attorney's fee. Abbe Lowell, a renowned lawyer, is suing Hunter Biden for breach of contract over unpaid fees that could approach $15 million. According to reports, Biden is having trouble paying Lowell.

As of March 2026, Biden and the legal company couldn't agree on how much he owes Lowell overall.

3. Tickets to the fight will be available online. Andrew Callaghan invited Biden to the Channel 5 Carnival Tour supposed to be held at the end of the month.

The fight, Biden challenged Eric and Trump Jr. to, is supposed to be held during the tour, to which Biden says tickets will be available online.

The outlet also announced, “Hunter Biden is joining the Channel 5 live tour! You can get your tickets now! You might even see him in a live cage match against Don Jr. & Eric!”

As part of a celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary, the White House intends to hold a similar event on June 14, but with real UFC fighters.

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4. No confirmed response yet. As of now, neither Eric Trump nor Donald Trump Jr. has formally accepted or addressed the challenge.

5. Longstanding family tensions. The Biden and Trump families have frequently clashed in public, especially amid the presidencies of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.