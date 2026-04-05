After Trump, hospitalization rumors shift to Joe Biden
Posts on X have claimed that Biden may have been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda or is facing a serious health episode.
Rumors about the health of former US President Joe Biden have begun circulating widely online, hours after similar speculation surrounded current President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 4.
Posts on X have claimed that Biden may have been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda or is facing a serious health episode. These claims have been primarily spread by MAGA influencers, likely in reaction to the rumors about Trump.
Earlier in the day, White House released an official statement regarding Trump's health in response to the widely circulated rumor that he was admitted to Walter Reed.
In an X post, White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote, “There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.”
Read more: Where is Donald Trump? Sudden press 'lid' sparks hospitalization rumors; spokesperson provides update
Viral video of Joe Biden 'being taken to Walter Reed'
Following the White House's announcement of a press "lid" on Saturday at 11:08 a.m., rumors regarding President Donald Trump's health started to circulate.
To add to the speculations, an online video purporting to show Trump being transported to the hospital went viral. However, the video is from 2024, after he was shot and discharged from a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania.
In a similar video circulating online, a group of siren-equipped vehicles are supposedly traveling to Walter Reed with Joe Biden. Grok, however, claims that the video is an overlay of footage from a UK highway ambulance.
There are currently no credible reports from reputable news outlets confirming Biden’s recent hospitalization. Moreover, neither his family nor his spokesperson has commented on the claim, which appears to be false.
Read more: What Donald Trump's 48-hour deadline means: All that can unfold in the next 2 days in US-Iran war
Biden's health history
Biden's health has been the subject of public attention for several years, especially because of his advanced age and a cancer diagnosis that was previously made public.
His office revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with a severe form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones, although it was said to be curable and hormone-sensitive.
He subsequently underwent radiation and hormone therapy as part of his treatment plan, according to statements from his spokesperson.
After a catastrophic debate against Trump, Biden withdrew his candidacy for reelection six months prior due to worries about his age, health, and mental fitness and departed office in January.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More