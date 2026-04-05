After Trump, hospitalization rumors shift to Joe Biden

Rumors about the health of former US President Joe Biden have begun circulating widely online, hours after similar speculation surrounded current President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 4. Online rumors suggest Joe Biden may be hospitalized, echoing previous speculation about Donald Trump's health. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska (REUTERS)

Posts on X have claimed that Biden may have been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda or is facing a serious health episode. These claims have been primarily spread by MAGA influencers, likely in reaction to the rumors about Trump.

Earlier in the day, White House released an official statement regarding Trump's health in response to the widely circulated rumor that he was admitted to Walter Reed.

In an X post, White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote, “There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.”

Read more: Where is Donald Trump? Sudden press 'lid' sparks hospitalization rumors; spokesperson provides update

Viral video of Joe Biden 'being taken to Walter Reed' Following the White House's announcement of a press "lid" on Saturday at 11:08 a.m., rumors regarding President Donald Trump's health started to circulate.

To add to the speculations, an online video purporting to show Trump being transported to the hospital went viral. However, the video is from 2024, after he was shot and discharged from a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a similar video circulating online, a group of siren-equipped vehicles are supposedly traveling to Walter Reed with Joe Biden. Grok, however, claims that the video is an overlay of footage from a UK highway ambulance.

There are currently no credible reports from reputable news outlets confirming Biden’s recent hospitalization. Moreover, neither his family nor his spokesperson has commented on the claim, which appears to be false.