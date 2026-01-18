Joe Biden health: Is the former president ok? Public absence sparks concerns

Former President Joe Biden, 83, has faced significant health challenges in recent years, particularly since leaving office in January 2025. Joe Biden's limited public appearances have prompted some concern about his health. (REUTERS)

What happened to Joe Biden? In May 2025, Biden’s office announced that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

At the time, his office said. "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

In October 2025, his office provided an update saying he was undergoing radiation therapy.

A spokesperson stated, "As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment."

Public absence sparking concerns Since leaving office and completing his main radiation phase in late 2025, Biden has maintained a relatively low public profile.

He has made occasional appearances, including speaking at a Democratic event in Omaha, Nebraska, in early November 2025.

On Christmas, he shared a photo on X with his wife, Jill, and his great-grandson, writing, "With our hearts full of light and love, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Getting to know our great-grandson Willie in his first year has been a blessing and a reminder of the hope we will always have for the future. Our wish for you and for our country is that we continue to seek in one another love, kindness, and compassion."

Biden's limited public appearances have prompted some concern about his health.

On X, one user asked, "Where's Joe."

Another wrote, "Is Joe Biden okay?"

Despite the speculation, there is no recent news of an acute health crisis or hospitalization.