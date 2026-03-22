AIIMS-trained neurologist lists 5 urinary signs that could indicate prostate cancer: ‘The survival rate is…’
Early detection plays a major role in recovering from cancer. Dr Chawla shares five symptoms that can help people over 50 detect prostate cancer in time.
Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men. It begins as an uncontrolled growth of cells in the prostate gland, which is located just below the bladder and forms a part of the male reproductive system.
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While any form of cancer is usually considered high risk, with prostate cancer, the chances of survival are very high, according to Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist with training from AIIMS New Delhi.
Taking to Instagram on March 20, Dr Chawla stated, “The survival rate for prostate cancer is above 95 percent if diagnosed in time. It can be easily detected and screened via blood tests.”
To know when it is time to get screened, the doctor shared five urine-related symptoms, which, when experienced by individuals above the age of 50, can indicate early stages of prostate cancer.
Five signs of prostate cancer
Dr Chawla listed the following five symptoms for prostate cancer. According to him, upon experiencing them, it is better to get checked out by a urologist.
“With clinical examination and PSA (prostate-specific antigen) testing, as well as with MRI and ultrasonography, if required, prostate cancer can be easily detected,” shared the physician. The symptoms are as follows:
- Reduced flow of urine
- Obstruction and strain while passing urine
- Presence of blood in urine or hematuria
- Loss of control or urinary urgency
- Increased frequency of urination, especially at night
Risk factors for prostate cancer
According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the following are the common risk factors for prostate cancer.
- Age: The risk of prostate cancer increases as one gets older, with the likelihood of getting diagnosed spiking after the age of 50. About 60 percent of prostate cancers occur in people older than 65.
- Race and ethnicity: If an individual has African ancestry, they have a higher risk of being diagnosed even below the age of 50.
- Family history: If an individual has a family history of prostate cancer, they are two to three times more likely to be diagnosed with the disease.
- Genetics: An individual is at a greater risk if they have Lynch syndrome or if they inherited mutated genes associated with increased breast cancer risk.
Other potential risk factors include:
- Smoking
- Prostatitis
- Having a BMI greater than 30 (obesity)
- Sexually transmitted infections
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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