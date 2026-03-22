AIIMS-trained neurologist lists 5 urinary signs that could indicate prostate cancer: ‘The survival rate is…’

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men. It begins as an uncontrolled growth of cells in the prostate gland, which is located just below the bladder and forms a part of the male reproductive system. Prostate cancer is highly treatable if detected in time, shares Dr Chawla. (Pexel)

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While any form of cancer is usually considered high risk, with prostate cancer, the chances of survival are very high, according to Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist with training from AIIMS New Delhi.

Taking to Instagram on March 20, Dr Chawla stated, “The survival rate for prostate cancer is above 95 percent if diagnosed in time. It can be easily detected and screened via blood tests.”

To know when it is time to get screened, the doctor shared five urine-related symptoms, which, when experienced by individuals above the age of 50, can indicate early stages of prostate cancer.