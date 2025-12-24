Hunter Biden admits Joe Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal was an ‘absolute failure,’ says ‘there was a better way to do it’

Hunter Biden admitted in a recent interview that his father Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was a deadly mess. Hunter called the former US president’s 2021 withdrawal from the country an “obvious fu***** failure” during an appearance on The Shawn Ryan Show on Monday, December 22. Hunter Biden admits Joe Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal was ‘absolute failure’ (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)

Hunter acknowledged that his father made “mistakes” and had some “real failures” like every president before him.

“The way in which they executed the withdrawal from Afghanistan, I think it was an obvious fu***** failure,” Hunter said. “I think 13 Marines are dead. I think that there was a better way to do it.”

Hunter added that he could blame the mess on the generals and other military leaders who reported to the president, but ultimately the truth is that the “buck stops” with the commander-in-chief. He said his father would agree.

The August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan

President Donald Trump previously criticized the August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying it showed “gross incompetence” from Biden. At the time, the infamous Abbey Gate bombing during the evacuation killed 13 military members and approximately 170 Afghan civilians.

Shocking footage during the withdrawal showed desperate Afghans clinging to American planes as they escaped the country. At the time, Trump also criticized Biden for losing US military bases in Afghanistan as part of the withdrawal. He said that this still negatively affecting the United States from a defense standpoint, as the bases were very close to China.

The US permitted about 200,000 Afghans to enter the country following the withdrawal. One of those Afghan Nationals, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, has now been charged with first-degree murder for killing one National Guard member and shooting another in Washington, D.C. last month.

Vice President JD Vance said following the attack that he was ripped for criticizing the Biden administration for allowing in so many Afghans at the time. “I remember back in 2021 criticizing the Biden policy of opening the floodgate to unvetted Afghan refugees,” Vance said. “Friends sent me messages calling me a racist. It was a clarifying moment.”