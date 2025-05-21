Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
What is cancer-stricken Joe Biden’s net worth? A journey from ‘Middle-Class Joe’ to millionaire

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2025 11:29 PM IST

Joe Biden and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, made several million dollars from their books and speaking events from 2017 to 2019.

Joe Biden, the former President of the United States, is still an important person in American politics. But people are also interested in his personal money matters—especially after his recent health news and what he’s been doing since leaving office.

Joe Biden also gets a special pension for being a former president. This gives him a steady income, along with office space and security.(AFP)
Joe Biden also gets a special pension for being a former president. This gives him a steady income, along with office space and security.(AFP)

For many years, Biden called himself “Middle-Class Joe” because he didn’t have as much money as many other people in the US Senate. He mostly lived on his government salary and the value of his home. But things changed after he finished his time as Vice President in 2017. Like many former leaders, he started making more money from book deals, giving speeches, and working with universities.

Between 2017 and 2019, Joe and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, made several million dollars from their books and speaking events. Joe wrote ‘Promise Me’, ‘Dad’, and Jill wrote ‘Where the Light Enters’. Both books sold well.

Also Read: Joe Biden shares smiling selfie with Jill and their cat in first post since cancer diagnosis

Joe Biden's wealth: Houses, books, and retirement money

A big part of the Bidens’ money comes from their homes. They own two houses in Delaware—one in Wilmington where they live most of the time, and a beach house in Rehoboth Beach that they bought in 2017. The beach house's value has gone up since then. These two properties make up a large part of their wealth, along with their savings, investments, and retirement money.

Joe Biden's wealth: They also earn money from

Jill Biden’s job as a teacher at a college in Northern Virginia

• Money made from selling their books

• Payments for speeches and events

• Government pensions from Joe’s time as a senator, vice president, and president

Joe also gets a special pension for being a former president. This gives him a steady income, along with office space and security. Even though he used to say he wasn’t rich, he now has financial stability like other former top officials who earn money after leaving office.

With their homes, book money, pensions, and special appearances, Joe Biden’s estimated wealth in 2025 is between $9 million and $10 million.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
