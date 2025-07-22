The White House has slammed Hunter Biden after he went on a profanity-filled rant while raging about President Donald Trump and his deportations. Hunter dropped six F-bombs in just 30 seconds during an interview with YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan. The former first son ripped Donald Trump as a “f—ing dictator thug” for his move to deport violent illegal immigrants to an El Salvadorian prison complex. White House blasts ‘Biden Crime Family’ after Hunter's profanity-laden rant against Trump deportations (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson has now slammed Hunter, criticizing his priorities amid the crisis caused by Joe Biden’s border policies. “A CBP agent was just shot in the face by one of the criminal illegals Biden let into the country, but Hunter just wants to make sure someone is around to clean up his hotel room after benders,” she wrote on X.

“This sort of callous, self-interested maliciousness from the entire Biden Crime Family is exactly why Joe Biden left office with record-low approval ratings,” Jackson added in a statement to Fox News.

What did Hunter Biden say?

Hunter went on a profanity-laden rant during the interview, saying, ““Am I not supposed to feel for someone? Am I going to be like all these Democrats say, ‘You have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration’? F–k you.”

“How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f–king table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your f–king garden?” he continued.

Hunter added, “Who do you think is here, by the f–king sheer f–king just grit and will, that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give themselves and their family a better chance and [Trump’s] somehow convinced all of us that these people are the f–king criminals.”

Hunter has also been criticized by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting director Todd Lyons for his remarks. “That’s just idiotic. It’s dumb. You know, to make comments like that is crazy, because under the last administration, those are the problems we have right now. Under these former administrations, President Obama, President Biden, it’s made illegal immigration common, in the commonplace, and that’s just not the case,” Lyons told Fox News’s John Roberts on America Reports.