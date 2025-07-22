Hunter Biden blasted as ‘delusional’ for profanity-filled rant against Trump deportations, ‘He really lives in a bubble’

Hunter Biden ripped Donald Trump as a “f—ing dictator thug” for his move to deport violent illegal immigrants to an El Salvadorian prison complex. During a lengthy interview with Andrew Callaghan, Hunter even mused about invading the Latin American country if he were in office. Hunter Biden blasted as ‘delusional’ for profanity-filled rant against Trump deportations (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)(AP)

“I would pick up the phone and call the president in El Salvador and say, you either f—ing send them back or I’m going to f—ing invade,” Hunter said. “It’s a f—ing crime what they’re doing.”

Hunter went on to slam Democrats for appeasing what he referred to as the “f—ing Trumpian sense” of white voters. He also ripped Americans who made illegal immigration a major issue during the presidential election in 2024.

“People are really upset about illegal immigration? F— you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f—ing table? Who do you think washes your dishes?” Hunter raged.

“Who do you think is here by the f—ing shear f—ing just grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give themselves and their families a better chance and [Trump’s] somehow convinced all of us that these people are the f—ing criminals,” he added.

‘How do you think that we are reborn?’

During his term as the US President, Joe Biden had significantly eased up on illegal immigration, leading to a huge border crisis. Polls showed that this issue negatively affected Biden and his party, according to the New York Post. However, Hunter raged against those calling for Democrats to moderate.

“White men in America are 45 more times likely to commit a f—ing violent crime than an immigrant,” Hunter said. “And the media says, you got David Axelrod and Rahm f—ing Emanuel — so f—ing smart Rahm Emanuel … that we got to understand that these people are really mad and we got to appeal to these white voters.”

Hunter also said that his father was the only person who appealed to “those f—ing white voters,” not because the former president did not appease “their f—ing Trumpian sense, but because he challenged it.”

“How do you think that we are reborn? How do you think that we think that we attract the smartest people in the world to the United States of America? Through immigration,” he added, contrasting the US with China and Russia.

‘Spoken like a true elitist’

Hunter has been criticised for his profanity-filled rant by social media users. “Why isnt Hunter Biden in prison yet?” one user commented on the above video. Another user wrote, “Spoken like a man who lives out of hotel rooms, doesn't cook or provide for himself (or anyone else) or wash his dishes. Which I guess is the target audience and ultimate goal for Democrats.” “Why is Hunter suddenly the spokesman for the service industry? Last I checked, his expertise was in "art" sales and foreign board seats, not dishwashing. Sounds like deflection,” one user wrote, while another said, “I didn’t realize you had to be an illegal to be an employee. Is he on drugs? Oh wait….”

“Literally never had anyone do any of that stuff for me. He really lives in a bubble,” one user wrote, while another said, “Spoken like a true elitist. The average American never rents a hotel room, makes their own food and washes their own dishes.” “Hunter Biden’s entitlement is off the charts! The fact he thinks migrants are here to serve him is pathetic and delusional. Most of us actually cook our own food, clean our own homes, wash our own dishes, and even plant our own gardens. Reality check needed,” wrote a user. Another said, “It’s very telling that certain people perceive illegal immigrants as nothing above a servant — as if that’s their only value or purpose.”