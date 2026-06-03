Hunter Biden defends Jill Biden, accuses Jake Tapper of ignoring Trump family scandals: ‘Focused on attacking my…’

Hunter Biden publicly pushed back against CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Wednesday, defending former First Lady Jill Biden while accusing the journalist of focusing too heavily on criticism of her and overlooking controversies involving President Donald Trump’s family. Hunter Biden listed a series of claims involving members of the Trump family and their business or political activities. (REUTERS)

In a post on X, Hunter Biden wrote, “So let me get this straight,” before alleging that Tapper was “focused on attacking my Mom,” referring to Jill Biden.

“Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom,” Biden wrote, before listing a series of claims involving members of the Trump family and their business or political activities.

He referenced Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, writing they were “building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land." He also mentioned Donald Trump Jr., alleging links between a startup backed by his fund and a “record $620M Pentagon loan,” as well as Eric Trump’s involvement with an Israeli drone company being taken public.

Hunter Biden ended the post by dismissing recurring scrutiny of his own artwork, writing: “And I know: ‘But what about your paintings, Hunter?’ Please.”