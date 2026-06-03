Trump says Biden looked ‘so white’ during 2024 debate, claims ‘something happened’ | Video

US President Donald Trump has revisited his contentious 2024 presidential debate against former president Joe Biden, saying Biden appeared unusually pale moments before the event began. Trump’s latest remarks come shortly after he mocked former first lady Jill Biden over comments she made about Biden’s health during the debate. (Reuters photos)

In a video shared by Clash Report on X, Trump recalled his reaction when he first saw Biden on stage during the June 2024 debate in Atlanta.

“First, and they introduced him first, which is very unusual,” Trump said in the clip. “And when I went up, I looked at him and I said, ‘He’s so white.’ You know, that was the big thing. I said, ‘What happened to him?’”

Trump then suggested something felt “strange” about Biden’s performance that night, which was widely criticized across political circles and media outlets at the time.

“It was not a good debate performance,” Trump said. “I think maybe I was a contributing factor to the fact that he didn’t debate well. I don’t know. Something happened. Yeah, something happened. It was strange.”