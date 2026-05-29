Why is Trump mocking Jill Biden over Joe Biden’s controversial debate performance? What he said in latest post

“Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate,” Trump wrote.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump mocked Jill Biden’s comments and questioned why she did not intervene during Joe Biden’s troubled appearance on stage during the June 2024 showdown in Atlanta.

US President Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on former first lady Jill Biden after she revealed she feared Joe Biden was “having a stroke” during the pair’s widely discussed 2024 presidential debate.

What triggered Trump’s latest remarks? Trump’s comments came after excerpts from Jill Biden’s upcoming memoir and a CBS News interview were reported by US media outlets.

Speaking to CBS, Jill Biden recalled fearing that something medically serious had happened to her husband during the debate. “As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke,’” she said. “And it scared me to death.”

According to excerpts from her memoir, View from the East Wing: A Memoir, published by The Atlantic, Jill Biden also questioned whether Joe Biden had “short-circuited” or been “drugged” during the debate.

She reportedly wrote: “Is he short-circuiting? Is this a stroke? I felt like we were watching an AI hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching.”

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What Trump said about Jill Biden In his Truth Social post, Trump seized on those remarks while criticizing Jill Biden for not stepping in during the debate.

“She said that she thought he was having a ‘stroke,’ and various other really bad things, and yet never rushed onto the stage to help her troubled husband, as any good wife would do,” Trump wrote.

The president also used the post to praise his own debate performance and suggest it may have contributed to Biden struggling on stage.

“The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing prior to his near total collapse,” Trump added.

“In other words, as many have asked, did my strong performance in that debate cause him to plain and simple ‘choke,’ leading to his ignominious defeat, or were other reasons the cause?”

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Joe Biden’s performance in the June 2024 debate triggered widespread concern among Democrats over his fitness for office and intensified pressure on him to step aside. Weeks later, Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump eventually defeated Harris in the 2024 election and returned to the White House.