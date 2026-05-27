Former President Joe Biden sued the US Department of Justice on Tuesday, May 26, seeking to prevent the release of audio recordings and transcripts of private conversations with ‌his biographer in 2016 and 2017, Reuters reported. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington D.C. Why did Joe Biden sue DOJ? 5 things to know about his ‘private’ audio recordings set to be released (REUTERS/Jim Vondruska/File Photo) (REUTERS)

The suit was filed days before the department’s planned June 15 release of the materials ​to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and the conservative Heritage ​Foundation.

Biden’s attorneys noted in the filing that the recordings and transcripts contain Biden’s “private, sensitive conversations with his writing partner, Mark Zwonitzer, which took place at the former president’s home in 2016 and 2017.” In 2023, the DOJ obtained these materials after the special counsel probe was opened.

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The filing added that Biden “cooperated fully in that investigation, and the Special Counsel ultimately concluded that criminal charges were not warranted.” The attorneys also said that when the DOJ gets hold of private information for a criminal investigation, “the Department bears a particular responsibility to protect it from disclosure.”

Five things to know Here are five things to know after Joe Biden sued the DOJ: