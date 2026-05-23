Vile accusations against Joe Biden resurface as Kamala Harris 2028 buzz grows

Former US President Joe Biden is facing renewed criticism from former White House insiders after a bombshell Vanity Fair report resurfaced harsh accusations about his handling of the 2024 election and its impact on former Vice President Kamala Harris. Former President Joe Biden faces backlash from insiders over his handling of the 2024 election and its effects on Vice President Kamala Harris. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP, Pool) (AP)

The controversy erupted after excerpts from a Vanity Fair article discussing Harris’ political future and lingering frustration among some Democratic insiders over Biden’s decision to remain in the 2024 race for as long as he did gained traction.

According to the article, Harris’ upcoming book reportedly makes the case that she could have defeated Donald Trump with a longer campaign runway and clearer party support structure.

Read more: 10 big reasons Kamala and Democrats lost to Trump in 2024. DNC's complete report

'Joe Biden f***ed her' One particularly explosive quote attributed to a former White House aide quickly caught attention.

“Joe Biden f***ed her,” the aide reportedly told Vanity Fair while discussing Harris’ unsuccessful 2024 campaign. The aide further accused Biden of damaging Harris politically by waiting too long to leave the race after concerns over his age and debate performance intensified.

The Vanity Fair article claims tensions between Biden and Harris worsened during the final months of the campaign, including allegations that Biden privately complained about donors questioning his viability. The source told the outlet, “He f**ked her. And according to her book, he called her the morning of the debate to be like, ‘I heard your donors are talking sh*t about me.’ He was the fucking worst. He’s a pr*ck.”

The Vanity Fair report argued that one of Harris’ key justifications for considering another White House run is the belief that she never had sufficient time to build a full-scale presidential campaign after Biden’s late withdrawal from the race.

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Harris 2028 speculation grows; debate increases The Vanity Fair piece framed that Harris is convinced that circumstances, rather than political inability, prevented her from defeating Trump.

A source told Vanity Fair, referring to both 2020 and 2024 campaigns, “She was at her highest at the beginning of her general election candidacy. As people got more exposure, support declined as she ran that supposedly great campaign. Both times that she’s run, her support has declined as people got exposure.”

Harris's supporters note that late in the election cycle, she inherited an exceptionally challenging political climate, while her critics claim that, despite Biden's unpopularity, she had trouble reaching to the people.

Additionally, voters' worries about Harris in both elections will only grow in 2028. The Harris fundraiser said that "The Democratic Party is angry."

The fundraiser believes that the 2028 Presidential campaign must resemble a nonviolent revolution. “Anybody who has too long a résumé is screwed. I wouldn’t just put Kamala in that category; I’d put all the front-runners in that category.”