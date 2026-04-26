Cole Tomas Allen a registered Democrat and Kamala Harris supporter? Laura Loomer's massive claims about WHCD shooter

“Attempted assassin Cole Tomas Allen, a 31 year old male from California is a registered Democrat,” Loomer wrote on X. “He is now in custody.”

In the aftermath of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, Laura Loomer has claimed that the alleged shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, is a registered Democrat. Donald Trump and other government officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots broke out.

Sharing an fec.gov screenshot of the alleged donation, Loomer said in a follow-up post, “Cole Tomas Allen donated to @KamalaHarris in 2024! Of course he did. The Democrat Party is the Party of assassination culture.”

She wrote, “When Charlie Kirk was shot, I stopped going to events. It’s just not worth it anymore. You can watch everything on TV. No need to lose your life eating Rubber Chicken surrounded by the Fake News media opportunists who just want to take photos and swirl champagne. I don’t do events anymore unless I have armed security.”

Loomer said in a separate post after the shooting that following Charlie Kirk’s death, she stopped going to events without armed security.

White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting A video shows Trump in the middle of a conversation at the Washington Hilton when he was interrupted by a commotion at the White House table. Loud bangs can be heard in the background. Several Secret Service members then escorted Trump away from the venue as they called out “stay down, stay down”.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. FBI Director Kash Patel was evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC.

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Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated.

Trump previously said in a Truth Social post that the shooter has been apprehended.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” wrote Trump.