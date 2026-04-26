Will Kash Patel be fired next? Bombshell report reveals Trump's real plans amid ‘alcoholism’ row

According to Politico, White House officials have hinted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel may soon be fired following a turbulent week of news that exposed him. White House officials indicate that FBI Director Kash Patel may be fired soon, following a tumultuous week that raised concerns about his leadership. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (AP)

The sources have suggested that Patel’s dismissal is “only a matter of time,” reflecting growing dissatisfaction within sections of the administration over his leadership of the FBI.

Politico's Dasha Burns wrote on X, “A top White House official tells me that Kash Patel is likely the next Cabinet-level official to go. “It’s only a matter of time,” the official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter, told me.”

Mounting controversies could be the reason Burns on X wrote, “There are several reasons, the official said, but top among them is the number of negative stories centered on Patel is 'not a good look for a Cabinet secretary,' and Trump is fed up with the level of distraction.”

Recent reporting by The Atlantic has opened the door to various controversies and placed Patel in a vulnerable position. He has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic, denying allegations that he engaged in excessive drinking or was frequently absent from duty.

This story is being updated.