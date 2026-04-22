Did Kash Patel show ‘alcoholic behaviour’? FBI chief faces backlash over report as defamation case is dismissed

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing scrutiny after a US court dismissed one of his defamation lawsuits. This comes amid a separate report accusing him of “alcoholic behavior”. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel at a news conference at the at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building on April 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

The dismissed lawsuit stemmed from remarks by a former FBI assistant director, who claimed Patel had been seen at nightclubs more often than at the bureau’s Washington, DC headquarters. The comment referenced the seventh floor of the Hoover Building, where the FBI leadership sits.

Separately, Patel has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic, alleging that its recent article is false and a “malicious hit piece.”

Report raises concerns over conduct The Atlantic report, authored by Sarah Fitzpatrick, cited multiple unnamed sources who alleged instances of excessive drinking and irregular work patterns.

According to the publication, six individuals claimed that meetings and briefings involving Patel were sometimes rescheduled following late nights. The report also alleged that Patel was seen drinking heavily at private venues in Washington and Las Vegas.

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It further stated that on “multiple occasions,” members of Patel’s security detail struggled to reach him, including at least one instance where there was consideration of forcibly entering a room when he was unresponsive.

Officials quoted anonymously in the report described concerns over what they called “conspicuous inebriation” and unexplained absences. One official reportedly said the situation raised fears about preparedness during a national emergency, adding that it “keeps me up at night.”

Political backlash The allegations have triggered a political response, with Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu calling for Patel’s removal.

“He should not be FBI director,” Lieu said, adding that Patel “appears to be a raging alcoholic” and should “seek help and treatment.”

His remarks also referenced a viral video showing Patel celebrating with members of the US men’s Olympic hockey team.

White House stands by Patel Despite the backlash, the White House has defended Patel’s position.

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Officials cited by The Atlantic described him as a key figure in Donald Trump’s law-and-order team, crediting him with contributing to declining crime rates.

Patel has denied the allegations and continues to challenge media coverage through legal action.