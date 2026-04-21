Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigns: What are the workplace misconduct allegations against Trump's ex-Labor Secretary?

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Donald Trump's labor secretary, is resigning, the Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung announced on Monday. Cheung wrote on social media, “Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector.” Lori Chavez-DeRemer is resigning to take a private sector position. Her departure comes amid investigations into allegations of professional misconduct (AFP)

Chavez-DeRemer's departure follows her involvement in a series of personal and political scandals. The department's inspector general is currently investigating the claims of professional misconduct against Chavez-DeRemer and her close associates.

According to MSNOW, at least three people have come forward with allegations describing troubling workplace dynamics within her office, including claims of intimidation, retaliation, and inappropriate use of staff for personal tasks.