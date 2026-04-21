Lori Chavez-Deremer: 5 things on husband, family as Labor Secretary resigns amid scandal in department

Lori Chavez-Deremer, US Labor Secretary resigned, the White House announced on Monday. Her deputy, Keith Sonderling, will serve as the acting secretary. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer has stepped down from her position. (AP)

“Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector,” White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said in a post on X.

Chavez-Deremer took over the position in the agency in March 2025 after she served in the US House of Representatives for two years. Now, she's become the third high-profile departure from President Donald Trump's cabinet after Attorney General Pam Bondi and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem both settled down.

Her decision to step down also comes amid a series of misconduct allegations against her and top staffers on her team. There have been allegations that Chavez-Deremer had an extra-marital affair with a member of her security detail, drank on the job, and often had aides make up official events to aid her travel plans, as per a Politico report. Since then four people have left the Labor Department, drawing more attention to the matter.

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Brian Sloan, the security staffer who allegedly engaged in the extramarital affair with her reportedly resigned rather than cooperating with the probe. Melissa Robey, head of her advance team, was let go after she sat in an interview with investigators, as per the publication. Similarly, chief of staff Jihun Han and deputy chief of staff Rebecca Wright reportedly quit under pressure from the White House.

Amid the investigation it has also emerged that Chavez-Deremer's father and husband sent personal texts to young female staffers.

Chavez-DeRemer’s father, Richard, reportedly texted a young female staff member in April, last year, claiming that had he heard she was “in town” and he wished “you would let me know.”

“I could have made some excuses to get out and show u around. Please keep this private,” Chavez allegedly wrote. Her husband also allegedly texted the same staffer some weeks later and wrote “I was feeling forgotten. I figured you were still in church repenting after your exposure to the demon state of Oregon.” As per the New York Times report, the former Labor Secretary also urged young women on her staff to ‘pay attention’ to her husband and father. Amid this, here's all you need to know about Lori Chavez-Deremer's family and her husband.