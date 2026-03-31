Kristi Noem reacts to shocking report on husband's cross-dressing double life: ‘The family was blindsided…’

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is “devastated” by scandalous claims that her husband Bryon leads a double life, engaging in cross-dressing and communicating online with fetish models. Bryon and Kristi Noem have been married for around three decades. (X/@KristiNoem)

According to her representative, Kristi's family “was blindsided by this".

“Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” Noem’s representatives told The Post.

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Kristi Noem's husband and Barbie doll-like look In a stunning report, Daily Mail said Bryon Noem engaged in conversation with women involved in the so-called "bimbofication" fetish scene, where adult performers enhance their breasts with substantial amounts of saline to attain a "Barbie doll"-like look.

According to the Mail, which cites "hundreds" of messages allegedly sent by three women from this scene, Noem's husband expressed admiration for their significantly augmented appearances and stated that he desired "huge, huge ridiculous boobs."

One image that Bryon Noem shared with these women depicts him in pink hot-pants and a flesh-colored, skin-tight outfit, Daily Mail reported.

He seems to have inserted balloons into his shirt to imitate humorously exaggerated, uneven breasts – complete with artificial protruding nipples.

Bryon Noem paid thousand of dollars to sex workers, claims report Noem – who is said to have made substantial payments to sex workers – reportedly requested one fetish model to transform him "into a girl," subsequently inquiring if he should wear ‘leggings.’

As per the report, Noem did not make significant attempts to hide his association with Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security, providing women with his phone number that included a voicemail identifying his business.

The Daily Mail consulted various national security experts who voiced concerns that Noem’s clandestine activities might have put his wife, and consequently the White House, at risk of blackmail.

Former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos remarked to the outlet, “If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well.”

Earlier this month, Noem’s wife, Kristi, was relieved of her duties as Secretary of Homeland Security and assigned a new position as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas.