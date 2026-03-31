Tiger Wood car crash: Officials reveal what they found in golf legend's pocket - all we know about ‘M367’

Tiger Woods was allegedly found with pills in his pocket at the time of his arrest on suspicion of DUI, according to a new report from TMZ Sports.

Although Woods successfully passed a breathalyzer test, he refused to undergo a urine analysis at the location and was later taken into custody.

Also Read: Tiger Woods ‘worried’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren breaks silence after DUI arrest

What did officials find in Tiger Woods' pocket? “Officials say Tiger Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of his DUI arrest … with the golf superstar claiming his cell phone and radio distracted him prior to his rollover crash,” the TMZ report read.

The pills were marked as “M367”, an opioid medication prescribed for the management of severe pain.

Meanwhile, many speculated that Woods might have been influenced by prescription medication, and Sean Zak from GOLF.com offered additional insights.

“Tiger Woods DUI police report released today,” Zak wrote on X. “Woods says he glanced at his phone when car ahead slowed down – Officers observed Woods as lethargic, slow and ‘sweating profusely’ – two white pills in his pocket (Hydrocodone) – eyes were bloodshot, glassy and ‘extremely dilated.'”