Tiger Wood car crash: Officials reveal what they found in golf legend's pocket - all we know about ‘M367’
Tiger Woods was allegedly found with pills in his pocket at the time of his arrest on suspicion of DUI, according to a new report from TMZ Sports.
Although Woods successfully passed a breathalyzer test, he refused to undergo a urine analysis at the location and was later taken into custody.
Also Read: Tiger Woods ‘worried’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren breaks silence after DUI arrest
What did officials find in Tiger Woods' pocket?
“Officials say Tiger Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of his DUI arrest … with the golf superstar claiming his cell phone and radio distracted him prior to his rollover crash,” the TMZ report read.
The pills were marked as “M367”, an opioid medication prescribed for the management of severe pain.
Meanwhile, many speculated that Woods might have been influenced by prescription medication, and Sean Zak from GOLF.com offered additional insights.
“Tiger Woods DUI police report released today,” Zak wrote on X. “Woods says he glanced at his phone when car ahead slowed down – Officers observed Woods as lethargic, slow and ‘sweating profusely’ – two white pills in his pocket (Hydrocodone) – eyes were bloodshot, glassy and ‘extremely dilated.'”
Tiger Woods arrest and DUI charges he faces
Police confirmed the gold legend was placed under arrest for DUI after the car crash.
A statute in Florida mandates that any individual arrested for DUI must stay in jail for a minimum of eight hours, as stated by Budensiek. Woods was released from the Martin County Jail late on Friday night, just hours after being taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The consequences for a first DUI conviction include a maximum of six months in jail and a fine reaching $1,000, as stated by the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
A first instance of refusing to comply with a lawful test can result in up to 60 days of imprisonment and a $500 fine, according to Florida law. The possible penalty for a conviction related to property damage depends on the extent of the damage caused.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More