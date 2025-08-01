Illegal pharma opioid network unearthed, 6 arrested: Punjab Police

AMRITSAR The breakthrough came following investigations into an initial recovery of 35 tramadol tablets, a habit-forming drug, and the arrest of a local peddler, Ravinder Singh, alias Nikka, in an FIR registered at the A-division police station in Amritsar.

The Amritsar police commissionerate has unearthed an illegal opioid supply network with the arrest of six persons and seized tramadol tablets from their possession.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that Amritsar police unearthed the tramadol supply chain, which originated from a small recovery of 35 tablets in Amritsar and led to a manufacturing unit in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

“Six arrests were made based on sequential disclosures and raids, including chemists, distributors and the plant head of Lucent Biotech Ltd. Further investigation is underway,” the DGP said in a post on X.

The breakthrough came following investigations into an initial recovery of 35 tramadol tablets, a habit-forming drug, and the arrest of a local peddler, Ravinder Singh, alias Nikka, in an FIR registered at the A-division police station in Amritsar. The police recovered 74,465 tramadol tablets, 50 alprazolam tablets, and 325kg of tramadol raw material within just 15 days.

In a release, Yadav said based on sequential disclosures and raids, six arrests were made, including chemists, distributors, and the plant head of Lucent Biotech Ltd.

Those arrested have been identified as Hari Kishore, plant manager of Lucent Biotech Limited, Roorkee, and Bikram, owner-cum-partner of Recall Lifesciences, Roorkee. Other arrested individuals include Manish Kumar Arora, Pooran Jatav, and Kulwinder Singh, alias Kinda, a medical store owner from Kathunangal.

The DGP said the grave concern of seized ‘TRAKEMi-100’ tramadol strips bearing “Government Supply Only – Not for Sale,” indicating illegal diversion of medical stock.

Key pharma units found violating norms have been sealed and records are being scrutinised, he said, while adding that further investigation is in progress.

Sharing more details, commissioner of police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a joint team of Amritsar police and drug inspectors raided pharma units in Roorkee, Haridwar, seizing 4,130 unlabelled tramadol tablets and 325 kg of unregistered raw material. This is in addition to the earlier recovery of 70,335 tablets and ₹7.69 lakh drug money, he said.

The CP said that during the interrogation of accused Hari Kishore admitted to printing ‘Government Supply Only Not For Sale’, on the strips of ‘TRAKEMi-100’, tramadol tablet strips at the manufacturing unit, also he has now destroyed that stamp. The accused has also admitted that the Tramadol Tablets supply manufactured for another legal firm was sold illegally to the Recall Lifesciences of Roorkee, he said.

He said that more persons involved in this pharma opioid supply network have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them.

A case under Sections 22, 27(A), 29 and 31 of the NDPS Act and Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, he added.